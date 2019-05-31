Search

Orient to take on Cureton's Stortford in pre-season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 June 2019

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

The O's will make the trip up the M11 on July 23 to face the Bostik Premier outfit

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough battles with Leyton Orient defender Shadrah Ogie during his loan spell at Bishop's Stortford in the 2018/19 season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough battles with Leyton Orient defender Shadrah Ogie during his loan spell at Bishop's Stortford in the 2018/19 season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient will play Bishop's Stortford this summer and in the process do battle with former player Jamie Cureton.

The 43-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and silenced talk he could be in the twilight of his career by finishing as top goalscorer in the Bostik Premier this campaign.

Cureton netted 22 times for the Blues and he will look to find the net against the O's on Tuesday, July 23rd when they travel to ProKit UK Stadium for a pre-season friendly.

There are strong links between the two clubs with Orient sending a number of players to Stortford during the 2018/19 term.

Ruel Sotiriou, Hector Kyprianou, Arthur Janata and Shadrach Ogie all impressed for the Hertfordshire club at step three on the non-league pyramid and could face them next month.

It will be O's penultimate friendly of the summer as they prepare to make an impact back in League Two again.

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

West Ham United have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper David Martin from Championship outfit Millwall.

Neville: England Women 'anxious' in loss to New Zealand

08:00
England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)

England Women head coach Phil Neville felt his players lacked composure and became "anxious" and "desperate" during the shock World Cup warm-up defeat to New Zealand.

Cricket: 'Unlucky' Cook happy to help Essex attack

07:00 Martin Smith
Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Sam Cook must be the unluckiest bowler on the county circuit at the moment.

Cricket: In-form Essex head to Headingley on high

Yesterday, 18:19
Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Essex travel to Headingley to face Yorkshire in fine form and looking to make it a hat-trick of Specsavers County Championship successes after wins over Nottinghamshire and Kent.

FIH Pro League: Netherlands 1 Great Britain 3

Yesterday, 18:12
Great Britain's men in action against the Netherlands (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men jumped from fifth to third in the FIH Pro League with an impressive victory over the Netherlands in Eindhoven on Sunday as Michael Hoare won his 150th international cap.

FIH Pro League: Netherlands 2 Great Britain 0

Yesterday, 09:45
Action from Great Britain's FIH Pro League clash with the Netherlands (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's women slipped to defeat against the defending world champions in Eindhoven on Saturday evening.

West Ham sign Spanish keeper to replace Adrian

Friday, May 31, 2019 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Espanyol’s goalkeeper Roberto dhas signed for West Ham

Experienced Roberto joins the Hammers

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

