Orient to take on Cureton’s Stortford in pre-season

The O's will make the trip up the M11 on July 23 to face the Bostik Premier outfit

Leyton Orient will play Bishop's Stortford this summer and in the process do battle with former player Jamie Cureton.

The 43-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and silenced talk he could be in the twilight of his career by finishing as top goalscorer in the Bostik Premier this campaign.

Cureton netted 22 times for the Blues and he will look to find the net against the O's on Tuesday, July 23rd when they travel to ProKit UK Stadium for a pre-season friendly.

There are strong links between the two clubs with Orient sending a number of players to Stortford during the 2018/19 term.

Ruel Sotiriou, Hector Kyprianou, Arthur Janata and Shadrach Ogie all impressed for the Hertfordshire club at step three on the non-league pyramid and could face them next month.

It will be O's penultimate friendly of the summer as they prepare to make an impact back in League Two again.