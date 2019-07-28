Search

Alabi and Harrold net for O's XI in Canvey defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 July 2019

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Pre-season friendly: Canvey Island 3 Leyton Orient XI 2

A strong Leyton Orient XI succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at Isthmian North side Canvey Island on Monday night with two trialists involved.

Ross Embleton hinted he would pick a number of professionals when previewing the fixture on Saturday and stuck to his word.

Dean Brill started in goal while Dale Gorman, Ruel Sotiriou, James Alabi and Matt Harrold were included from the off.

Orient made a poor start in Essex though, with Canvey going in front after just three minutes when Dan Humphreys headed home a cross to the back post.

The O's were not behind for long as forward pair Harrold and Alabi linked up with the former flicking on for the latter to slot home in the fifth minute.

Canvey went in front again before half time when Albert Levett smashed home from the edge of the area with 35 on the clock after the ball rolled temptingly for him.

It stayed this way at the break, but Orient responded positively after the restart and it was soon all square again,

Harrold got on the scoresheet in the 57th minute, getting on the end of Jayden Sweeney's centre to make it 2-2.

It wasn't to finish this way though, with the Islanders securing a late winner when Kane Gilbert finished from close range with three minutes left.

For interim head coach Embleton, he was able to cast his eye over two trialists and give minutes to members of the first-team who needed it.

The serious stuff really starts on Saturday when Cheltenham Town travel to London for the first match of this season's League Two campaign.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Marfo (Trialist B 63), Ogie, Vernnal, Sweeney; Trialist A, Gorman, Shabani (McClenaghan 69); Sotiriou, Alabi, Harrold.

Unused substitutes: Janata, Sivi, Adeyemi, Hammond.

Alabi and Harrold net for O's XI in Canvey defeat

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Pre-season friendly: Canvey Island 3 Leyton Orient XI 2

Josh Wright of Orient scores the winning goal and celebrates with James Alabi (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Jordan Hugill of West Ham

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Essex's Ryan ten Doeschate celebrates a milestone (pic: Nigel French/PA Images).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Josh Wright of Orient scores the winning goal and celebrates with James Alabi (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

Pupils start their own petition to stop the East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, being closed down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Topping out... the 57-storey centrepiece at the Wood Wharf development. Picture: CWG

Pupils start their own petition to stop the East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, being closed down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Josh Wright of Orient scores the winning goal and celebrates with James Alabi (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
