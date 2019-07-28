Alabi and Harrold net for O's XI in Canvey defeat

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season friendly: Canvey Island 3 Leyton Orient XI 2

A strong Leyton Orient XI succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at Isthmian North side Canvey Island on Monday night with two trialists involved.

Ross Embleton hinted he would pick a number of professionals when previewing the fixture on Saturday and stuck to his word.

Dean Brill started in goal while Dale Gorman, Ruel Sotiriou, James Alabi and Matt Harrold were included from the off.

Orient made a poor start in Essex though, with Canvey going in front after just three minutes when Dan Humphreys headed home a cross to the back post.

The O's were not behind for long as forward pair Harrold and Alabi linked up with the former flicking on for the latter to slot home in the fifth minute.

Canvey went in front again before half time when Albert Levett smashed home from the edge of the area with 35 on the clock after the ball rolled temptingly for him.

It stayed this way at the break, but Orient responded positively after the restart and it was soon all square again,

Harrold got on the scoresheet in the 57th minute, getting on the end of Jayden Sweeney's centre to make it 2-2.

It wasn't to finish this way though, with the Islanders securing a late winner when Kane Gilbert finished from close range with three minutes left.

For interim head coach Embleton, he was able to cast his eye over two trialists and give minutes to members of the first-team who needed it.

The serious stuff really starts on Saturday when Cheltenham Town travel to London for the first match of this season's League Two campaign.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Marfo (Trialist B 63), Ogie, Vernnal, Sweeney; Trialist A, Gorman, Shabani (McClenaghan 69); Sotiriou, Alabi, Harrold.

Unused substitutes: Janata, Sivi, Adeyemi, Hammond.