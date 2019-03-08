Search

O's to play friendly with Hull in Marbella

PUBLISHED: 13:30 04 June 2019

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA).

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA).

PA Wire/PA Images

The National League champions will head out to Spain as part of preparations for a season back in League Two

Leyton Orient have confirmed they will play Hull City in a pre-season friendly while they are away in Malaga.

Late last week, the O's revealed details of a training camp taking place in Spain, after a successful trip to Portugal back in 2018 ahead of this National League campaign.

Orient will now head out to Malaga on Monday, July 8 and remain there until Sunday, July 14 as part of their preparations for the season back in League Two.

At the time of announcing the trip to Spain, the Brisbane Road outfit added they would confirm details of an opponent in due course.

Now, this afternoon, it has been revealed Championship club Hull - who finished 13th under boss Nigel Adkins in the 2018/19 season - will be O's opposition in Malaga in a clash which will kick-off at 7.30pm.

Orient will play the friendly against the Tigers at Marbella Football Centre.

Latest East London Sports News

O's to play friendly with Hull in Marbella

13:30 George Sessions
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA).

The National League champions will head out to Spain as part of preparations for a season back in League Two

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient squad and former colleagues of Justin Edinburgh showed support for the O's head coach on social media

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

09:05 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United attacker Lucas Perez has joined Spanish Primera Division club Alaves for an undisclosed fee.

Cricket: Buttleman very proud to make Essex debut

08:08
Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Essex youngster Will Buttleman admitted it was a very proud moment to make his first-class debut for the county against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Cricket: Essex hit back at Yorkshire

Yesterday, 18:18
Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Adam Lyth during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore narrowly missed out on centuries as Essex fought back strongly after tea to blunt Yorkshire's early dominance on day one of the Specsavers County Championship clash at Emerald Headingley.

Barking sign striker Knight from Sporting Bengal United

Yesterday, 15:56 Jacob Ranson
Jay Knight in action for Barking at Norwich United (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking has announced the signing of striker Jay Knight from Essex Senior League outfit Sporting Bengal United ahead of the 2019/20 season.

UK Coaching pledges to help coaches grow their people skills

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
UK Coaching had pledged to help coaches grow their people skills (Pic: Run Communications)

UK Coaching has marked the start of the second ever Coaching Week by making a #GreatCoachingPledge to help coaches across the nation benefit their communities.

West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

Yesterday, 14:34 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes has joined German Bundesliga side FSV Mainz on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Most read sport

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to take on Cureton's Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh and Coulson honoured at National Game Awards

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh claimed the FieldTurf Manager of the Year award at the National Game Awards earlier this month
Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

O’s to play friendly with Hull in Marbella

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Cricket: Buttleman very proud to make Essex debut

Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Driver clocks up a UK record in unpaid parking fines in Tower Hamlets

The driver owes the council £32,000. Picture: Mike Brooke
