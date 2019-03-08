O's to play friendly with Hull in Marbella

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA). PA Wire/PA Images

The National League champions will head out to Spain as part of preparations for a season back in League Two

Leyton Orient have confirmed they will play Hull City in a pre-season friendly while they are away in Malaga.

Late last week, the O's revealed details of a training camp taking place in Spain, after a successful trip to Portugal back in 2018 ahead of this National League campaign.

Orient will now head out to Malaga on Monday, July 8 and remain there until Sunday, July 14 as part of their preparations for the season back in League Two.

At the time of announcing the trip to Spain, the Brisbane Road outfit added they would confirm details of an opponent in due course.

Now, this afternoon, it has been revealed Championship club Hull - who finished 13th under boss Nigel Adkins in the 2018/19 season - will be O's opposition in Malaga in a clash which will kick-off at 7.30pm.

Orient will play the friendly against the Tigers at Marbella Football Centre.