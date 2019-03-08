O's fight back to earn pre-season draw with Tigers

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season friendly: Leyton Orient 2 Hull City 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient's second friendly of the summer finished all square after goals by Dale Gorman and Josh Coulson earned a 2-2 draw with Hull City in Spain on Tuesday night.

The O's joined the Championship opposition in flying out to Malaga for the week and played the pre-season encounter at the Marbella Football Centre.

Boss Ross Embleton was without Dean Brill, Jamie Turley, Hector Kyprianou and Jobi McAnuff due to slight knocks.

It saw youngster Arthur Janata handed a rare start in goal, but he had to pick the ball out of his net in the 23rd minute.

Orient failed to deal with a corner into the area and ex-West Ham United centre back Reece Burke scored.

Six minutes later O's levelled though, when Gorman smashed home a free kick from 25-yards, similar to how he did against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy during the 2018/19 campaign.

It stayed 1-1 for the rest of the first half in Spain and Embleton made eight changes at the break with only Shadrach Ogie, Ruel Sotiriou and James Alabi staying on.

Hull went ahead again, with 58 played when Brandon Fleming's cross was finished by Keane Lewis-Potter.

But Orient didn't let it knock them and claimed a 2-2 draw thanks to Coulson, who headed home Jordan Maguire-Drew's corner with 21 minutes left.

A slight concern was an injury picked up by Josh Wright, meaning O's had to end with 10-men, but there would have been plenty of positives for interim head coach Embleton and his staff to take.

Orient's next friendly fixture takes place on Wednesday, July 17 away to Isthmian Premier club Hornchurch at Bridge Avenue.

Leyton Orient: Janata (Sargeant 46); Judd (Ling 46), Ekpiteta (Coulson 46), Ogie, Widdowson (Happe 46); Clay © (Wright 46), Gorman (Maguire-Drew 46), Brophy (Angol 46); Alabi, Wilkinson (Harrold 46), Sotiriou.