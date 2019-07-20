O's continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ross Embleton's team made it three wins in a row on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It may only be pre-season, but Leyton Orient have now gone over four hours without conceding a goal and made it three consecutive victories at the weekend with a 2-0 success at Dartford.

The O's haven't shipped a goal since a 2-2 draw with Hull City in Marbella earlier in the month.

Since then, Ross Embleton has watched his team see off Hornchurch by a 1-0 score, defeat Rushden & Diamonds by the same margin and triumph over National League South outfit Darts on Saturday.

All of this has been achieved with no Dean Brill either, who continues to be troubled by a shoulder issue.

Last Wednesday, Lee Angol scored the only goal of the game at Bridge Avenue to beat Hornchurch - managed by former O Mark Stimson - in Orient's third pre-season encounter this summer.

Goalkeeper Sam Sargeant, Myles Judd, Marvin Ekpiteta, Josh Coulson, Shadrach Ogie and Jayden Sweeney played an hour in defence before Arthur Janata, Sam Ling, Dan Happe, Joe Widdowson and Diego Dunbar-Bonnie were introduced.

A day later, O's were in action again at Diamonds and claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Dale Gorman's second strike of pre-season.

The defenders who played the final 30 minutes at Urchins were handed a starting role on Thursday before they were replaced on the hour mark.

Embleton watched his side produce another accomplished display and then they made the trip to Dartford last weekend.

The clash against the National League South side was set to be Orient's toughest of the week, but they managed to walk away with a 2-0 win.

Ekpiteta opened the scoring early on before Ling wrapped up the result with a second a few minutes from time.

It was the first occasion where Embleton had made minimum changes with the likes of Jordan Maguire-Drew and Angol left on the bench with slight knocks.

Sargeant started in goal with Ling, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe and Widdowson making up a back five.

Without Conor Wilkinson due to injury, Matt Harrold and Ruel Sotiriou led the line and James Alabi was introduced for the final 26 minutes.

Next up for Orient is a trip up the M11 to take on Bishop's Stortford, who boast ex-O's striker Jamie Cureton as their player-manager.

The pre-season friendly clash at the ProKit UK Stadium takes place on Tuesday and kicks-off at 7.45pm.

Admission prices are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-12s.