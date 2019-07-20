Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O's continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 22 July 2019

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ross Embleton's team made it three wins in a row on Saturday

It may only be pre-season, but Leyton Orient have now gone over four hours without conceding a goal and made it three consecutive victories at the weekend with a 2-0 success at Dartford.

The O's haven't shipped a goal since a 2-2 draw with Hull City in Marbella earlier in the month.

Since then, Ross Embleton has watched his team see off Hornchurch by a 1-0 score, defeat Rushden & Diamonds by the same margin and triumph over National League South outfit Darts on Saturday.

All of this has been achieved with no Dean Brill either, who continues to be troubled by a shoulder issue.

Last Wednesday, Lee Angol scored the only goal of the game at Bridge Avenue to beat Hornchurch - managed by former O Mark Stimson - in Orient's third pre-season encounter this summer.

Goalkeeper Sam Sargeant, Myles Judd, Marvin Ekpiteta, Josh Coulson, Shadrach Ogie and Jayden Sweeney played an hour in defence before Arthur Janata, Sam Ling, Dan Happe, Joe Widdowson and Diego Dunbar-Bonnie were introduced.

A day later, O's were in action again at Diamonds and claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Dale Gorman's second strike of pre-season.

The defenders who played the final 30 minutes at Urchins were handed a starting role on Thursday before they were replaced on the hour mark.

Embleton watched his side produce another accomplished display and then they made the trip to Dartford last weekend.

The clash against the National League South side was set to be Orient's toughest of the week, but they managed to walk away with a 2-0 win.

Ekpiteta opened the scoring early on before Ling wrapped up the result with a second a few minutes from time.

It was the first occasion where Embleton had made minimum changes with the likes of Jordan Maguire-Drew and Angol left on the bench with slight knocks.

Sargeant started in goal with Ling, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe and Widdowson making up a back five.

Without Conor Wilkinson due to injury, Matt Harrold and Ruel Sotiriou led the line and James Alabi was introduced for the final 26 minutes.

Next up for Orient is a trip up the M11 to take on Bishop's Stortford, who boast ex-O's striker Jamie Cureton as their player-manager.

The pre-season friendly clash at the ProKit UK Stadium takes place on Tuesday and kicks-off at 7.45pm.

Admission prices are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-12s.

Latest East London Sports News

O's continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ross Embleton's team made it three wins in a row on Saturday

Boxing: Okolie stops Argentine rival

Saturday, July 20, 2019 Sam Frost at the O2 Arena
Lawrence Okolie in action against Mariano Angel Gudino at the O2 Arena, London.

Lawrence Okolie's march towards international honours continued at the O2 Arena with a TKO victory over Mariano Angel Gudino.

AB blasts Middlesex to opening T20 win over Essex

Friday, July 19, 2019
AB de Villiers of Middlesex hits four runs against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast at Lord's (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Vitality Blast South Division: Middlesex (166-3) beat Essex (164-6) by seven wickets

Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with 'fantastic' clash against former club Orient

Thursday, July 18, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Chris Dickson of Hornchurch with a shot against Leyton Orient at Bridge Avenue (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson pleased with fantastic effort from his side as they lost 1-0 to League Two outfit Leyton Orient in pre-season.

O's find Angol to get past Urchins

Thursday, July 18, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates his winner at Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Pre season: Hornchurch 0 Leyton Orient 1

O's begin busy period with friendly at Urchins

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 George Sessions
James Brophy of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring the third goal during Harlow Town vs Leyton Orient with Craig Clay and other team-mates (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Craig Clay explains why he believes the squad have got up to speed quicker than usual this summer

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Haller is a Hammer as he agrees five-year deal

Essex take over at top after more home comforts

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Martin Smith at County Ground, Chelmsford
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Essex (245 & 316-9d) beat Warwickshire (161 & 213) by 187 runs

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

O's find Angol to get past Urchins

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates his winner at Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Edinburgh family express 'sincere gratitude' for support

Charlie Edinburgh shakes hands with Glenn Hoddle during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Hackney & Leyton League: Cosmopolitan knock Metwin out of the cup

Cosmopolitan (blue) vs FC Metwin - Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Football at East Marsh, Hackney - 21/02/10 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - Tel: 0845 094 6026

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove 'everybody wrong'

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Budding businesswoman in fundraising bid to open Bethnal Green’s ‘first’ single use plastic-free shop

Jess Hall wants to open what she says would be the first plastic free bulk food store in the borough. Picture: Jess Hall

Jailed: Man who stabbed wife to death after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Councillors reject plans to set up parish council in Spitalfields

Plans to set up a parish council in Spitalfields were rejected by councillors. Picture: Ken Mears

London Bridge inquest: Police lawfully killed Barking and Ilford terrorists, jury finds

L-R: Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Budding businesswoman in fundraising bid to open Bethnal Green’s ‘first’ single use plastic-free shop

Jess Hall wants to open what she says would be the first plastic free bulk food store in the borough. Picture: Jess Hall

Primary schools join scheme to improve air quality and safety

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs says the scheme will help school children feel safer and healthier. Picture: Kois Miah.

Advertiser letters: Rejecting the Tulip Tower and thanks for baking

Unmesh Desai AM was concerned about the impact the Tulip Tower would have had on the Tower of London. Picture: JOE LORD

Boxing: Okolie stops Argentine rival

Lawrence Okolie in action against Mariano Angel Gudino at the O2 Arena, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists