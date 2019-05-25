Search

O's confirm several pre-season friendlies

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 May 2019

Leyton Orient players (yellow) shake hands with Harlow Town ahead of their pre-season friendly in 2018

Leyton Orient players (yellow) shake hands with Harlow Town ahead of their pre-season friendly in 2018

Leyton Orient will take on Harlow Town, Hornchurch, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Dartford and an XI from Norwich City this summer

Leyton Orient have almost finalised their plans for pre-season with five friendly matches confirmed over the last few days ahead of a League Two return.

After a long campaign, the O's squad are able to relax now and enjoy some time off before they come back in July for the start of another term.

Justin Edinburgh will be eager for his men to hit the ground running in the Football League and the club have put together a mixture of fixtures to test the players this summer.

First up is a trip to Harlow Town, who play in the Bostik South Central after finishing bottom of the Bostik Premier last season.

Orient have faced the Hawks during the last two pre-seasons and thrashed the Essex club on both occasions, but it will be another local journey for the supporters on Saturday, July 6.

Next up for O's is a fixture away to Hornchurch of the Bostik Premier - step three on the non-league pyramid - on Tuesday, July 16 which should be a competitive test.

Days later, on Thursday, July 18, Edinburgh will take an Orient team to AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who play in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

A tough test with National League South outfit Dartford lies in wait on Saturday, July 20 before O's finish at home with a clash against a Norwich City XI on Saturday, July 27.

Orient are expected to fit in another game between the Harlow fixture and Hornchurch encounter with the team likely to be away on a training camp, though details are yet to be revealed.

Captain Jobi McAnuff put pen to paper on a new one-year deal earlier this month and is excited about the future with League Two football back at Brisbane Road.

The 37-year-old said: "It's been a remarkable turnaround. I've tried to get that across to some of the lads that weren't here during that time and how much it means to the fans and obviously any of us that were involved in it.

"They were such dark days and negative times for the club and I'm just really happy that everyone has been able to enjoy this year. It's nice to know the club is moving forward.

"We've got fantastic owners, people that have a genuine passion and love for the club and that's really filtered its way through. Everyone is pushing in the right direction now and it's just a great place to be, I've really enjoyed this season."

Leyton Orient's pre-season schedule

July 6: Harlow Town (A)

July 16: Hornchurch (A - 7.45pm)

July 18: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A - 7.45pm)

July 20: Dartford (A)

July 27: Norwich City XI (H)

*3pm unless stated

