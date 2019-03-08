Griffiths hoping O's Women can complete cup double

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison). Archant

Chris Brayford’s team will aim to get their hands on more silverware in the final of the Capital Cup tonight

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danielle Griffiths is hopeful Leyton Orient Women can enjoy a wonderful finish to the season by completing a great cup double this week.

Chris Brayford's team saw off Ashford Town (Middlesex) by a 2-0 score last month in the final of the Isthmian Cup.

It saw the O's complete part one of the objective to end the campaign with two pieces of silverware in the cabinet.

The next chance will come on Thursday when they travel to Perivale to do battle with Actonians Ladies in the final of the Capital Cup (7.45pm kick-off).

Captain Griffiths said: “It feels great to be the reigning Isthmian Cup champions.

“Ashford were a strong team, but we were clinical at the important moments and thankfully managed to come away with the result and most importantly the trophy.

“We knew we had two chances at silverware this season and already having one is a massive confidence boost and will hopefully help us relax in preparation for the Capital Cup final.”

Orient recently travelled to Actonians in the FA Women's National League Division One South East and played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

In the table, O's are fifth on 32 points – two places and one point off their cup opponents and so Thursday's final looks set to be close.

“Actonians will be very tough opposition. We know them well,” Griffiths added.

“Our fixtures against them are always close, with not much between us, so it should make for an exciting final.”

Brayford's team had plenty of support for the Isthmian Cup final at Aveley and will hopefully be backed in good numbers again.

Griffiths added: “The Orient fans are fantastic and their support is always appreciated. It really helps us through those tough games.

“Lots travelled to the last final and, given our success and the men's recent success, we hope lots more will want to come and support us in our second final to carry on the celebrations!”

She concluded: “The men have had a brilliant season and their National League title success is thoroughly deserved.

“We now hope both Orient teams finish the season with two trophies to cap it off.”