Orient to do battle with Justin's old team-mate

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

The O's will look to kick on after an emotional and triumphant occasion at Brisbane Road last weekend

Leyton Orient will make the trip to Macclesfield Town this Saturday for a battle in League Two between the most recent National League champions.

The O's won the title in April and the year before it was the Silkmen who clinched promotion and first place in the top tier of non-league, around a similar time in the football calendar.

Both have changed managers since, but in extremely different circumstances and Saturday will be another test for Orient's squad, who are still coming to terms with the death of Justin Edinburgh.

Sol Campbell, the Macclesfield boss, played with O's late head coach at Tottenham Hotspur and attended his memorial service at Chelmsford Cathedral last month to pay his respects.

For 90 minutes, the focus will be on winning, but his former team-mate Edinburgh will be on his mind in the build-up to the fixture and a tribute should take place.

Orient remembered their great manager with a 1-0 win at home to Cheltenham Town last weekend and that was a big hurdle to get past and will help going forward.

Saturday's goalscorer, Josh Wright, said: "We needed this game and the emotion, to get it out of us and of course we'll move forward and Justin will always be with us and in our minds, but it's about winning games and that's what he would have wanted us to do.

"To get this one out of the way was nice, especially with the three points and I think we can move on now to having a successful season."

In the 2018/19 campaign, the O's were supported magnificently on the road and that should be the case this time around too.

Plenty will make the trip to Moss Rose and also the long journey down to Plymouth Argyle next Tuesday (August 13) for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Home Park.

"The fans were absolutely superb on Saturday and the difference from when I was here before (under the old chairman) with very different circumstances, you could really feel the buzz and rightly so," Wright said.

"This group of fans will go right with you and they deserve it. This club were champions last season and champions for a reason and that's the players, staff, owners, fans and everyone and we will all go in the right direction.

"It's a proper family club and a group which will always be together and the fans were superb and deserved the win."