Fourth time's the charm for interim boss Embleton after maiden win on special day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 August 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

After two draws and a defeat during his previous spell in charge, the lifelong O's fan secured his maiden victory on Saturday

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Ross Embleton was delighted to remember Justin Edinburgh's life with a Leyton Orient victory last weekend, but it was also a day to savour for him.

Cheltenham Town made the trip to Brisbane Road for the opening match of the new League Two campaign and Josh Wright's goal saw O's clinch three points.

It was the perfect way for the club and everyone associated with Edinburgh to celebrate the impact he made in the capital, but it also represented a landmark for the Orient interim head coach.

At the fourth time of asking, the lifelong fan finally won while in charge of the first-team in a competitive fixture after a previous stint in November 2017.

Embleton said: "I'm delighted to win and obviously from a personal level it's great to experience, but we've always made a big thing about character and the players and the togetherness we've got.

"I said to the lads afterwards, the way they have come through the summer and helped each other through - and I include the new lads - and the support they have given each other is exactly the togetherness Justin encouraged.

"Saturday was another real sign of that togetherness, attitude and desire to do well."

When Embleton was caretaker Orient manager after Steve Davis was sacked, he guided the team to a couple of draws and then a 3-0 loss away to Torquay United.

Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road alongside then-goalkeeper coach Dean Brill for Leyton Orient's National League match with Dover Athletic on November 18 2017 (pic: Simon O'Connor).Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road alongside then-goalkeeper coach Dean Brill for Leyton Orient's National League match with Dover Athletic on November 18 2017 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

That defeat in particular was a tough one to swallow, but on this next occasion of being boss for a competitive match, he triumphed.

A trend did continue for the 37-year-old though, and that was to have trouble in the goalkeeper department while he is in charge.

During his first stint as boss, Embleton saw Charlie Grainger suffer an injury in the warm-up before the Dover Athletic clash.

A few days later, in an eventful 2-2 draw with Chester, Sam Sargeant was involved in conceding a spot-kick, but then atoned for his error by saving the penalty.

In his final match as caretaker, before Edinburgh was appointed, Embleton watched on as Grainger again pick up an injury and need to be replaced away to Torquay on November 25 2017.

Last weekend, another problem occurred with his goalkeeper as Dean Brill had to be subbed off in the 12th minute with concussion and so Sargeant was called upon again.

Embleton added: "I'm delighted for Sarg because last season we talked about Alex Lawless, Charlie Lee, Matt Harrold and James Alabi and gave them pats on the back for the way they backed up the team whether in or out of the side.

"Someone who also did it every day was Sarg and he probably did so knowing he would turn up most weeks and not get a game so he showed an incredible professionalism for a lad of his age.

"Then to come on in those circumstances and perform how he did, I'm delighted for him and a big part of why he got minutes against Norwich was in case anything did happen and also after he had a really good pre-season, he deserved to play here.

"I'm delighted for him and he deserves all the plaudits he gets and I've been told the last time he played was when I was manager before, so there seems a bit of a curse with me and goalkeepers. I hope that doesn't continue much longer."

Fourth time's the charm for interim boss Embleton after maiden win on special day

