Coulson's conduct hailed by Orient interim head coach

PUBLISHED: 13:30 10 July 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The 30-year-old will skipper the O's this season when Jobi McAnuff is not part of the team

Josh Coulson will be Leyton Orient's first-team captain for the 2019/20 campaign, supporting Jobi McAnuff who remains club captain, and Ross Embleton has hailed the impact the defender has made at Brisbane Road.

The centre back has become a fans favourite in E10 since moving to O's in July 2017 on an initial loan from Cambridge United.

He completed a permanent switch six months later and will skipper Orient this term when McAnuff isn't part of the starting XI.

Interim head coach Ross Embleton said: "Josh goes about it probably a different way to Jobi because Jobi has the bigger voice I suppose and imposed himself in that way on the group a little bit more.

"But like everybody knows, a captain isn't about how much you scream or shout. It is about getting the message across and the way you carry yourself.

"Since Josh has been here, he has imposed himself on this football club and the song is one we all adore, but for me the attention is the way he conducts himself every day.

"A number of other people fit that mould, but Josh was at the front of the queue when we came to make the decision."

Coulson's song became a big hit during the 2018/19 season and especially when he got into a purple patch in front of goal in March and April.

The defender finished the campaign with an impressive tally of eight, placing him joint-third top goalscorer at the club behind Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma.

Referred to as a legend at Cambridge, where he was awarded a testimonial two years ago and has a bar named after him, he will return to his old club on December 21 in League Two with Orient.

Since signing for the east Londoners, the popular centre back has been a leader in the back four/five and a calming presence.

He was sorely missed when injured for three months in the 2017/18 season and shone under Justin Edinburgh last season, helping bring on the game of younger duo Marvin Ekpiteta and Dan Happe and will no doubt help guide many others during this term.

