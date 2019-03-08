Coach confident Orient will embrace first day test

A minute's silence will take place for the late Justin Edinburgh with a tribute flag from the Cheltenham fans also set to be on display

Ross Embleton knows everyone at Leyton Orient will feel emotional on Saturday for the League Two opener at home to Cheltenham Town, but is confident his players will channel their feelings.

The visiting supporters have paid their respects to the late Justin Edinburgh by getting a giant flag produced using their own money.

It will be on display in E10 and O's fans are coming up with their own type of tribute with a minute's applause for the head coach who guided the club back to the Football League.

Last weekend saw the team and staff involved in a matchday at home for the first time since the shock death of the former Spurs player and they were able to secure a 2-1 win over a Norwich City XI in a friendly.

Embleton said: "I felt very emotional on Saturday because it was the first time I have stood in this dugout. I found it tough.

"Me and Webby (Danny Webb) had a conversation about it. It was the first time, even driving in, that it was a bit surreal because although I've been at the stadium plenty of times over the summer, this was the first time it felt real again.

"Without wishing the week away, it's a week we want to get through, so we can get ready for the weekend.

"It will be an incredibly emotional day, but it has been an emotional period for this group and they are ready to embrace that emotion and take it on.

"Not only to get a result against Cheltenham, but for the season beyond because it's not only about one game."

In the Robins, Orient will be facing a side which finished 16th during the 2018/19 campaign with Michael Duff replacing Gary Johnson in September.

The former Cheltenham player led the club to survival comfortably, but O's know what to expect with performance analyst Joe Austin doing his homework in pre-season.

"We've watched two or three games and Joe is incredibly detailed in the work he does to prepare us for every game," Embleton added.

"Saturday was a bit alien for us in the first half and I felt we chased it a bit while still having a good attitude and trying to impose ourselves. But we couldn't quite get to grips with what Norwich brought.

"We will be able to prepare a lot more as to what we expect from Cheltenham and give us the best chance to get a win."