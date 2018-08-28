Search

Orient look to slay Dragons on home turf again

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 January 2019

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Ross Embleton wanted to avoid Truro City in the FA Trophy second round, but O’s still got a long journey

Leyton Orient secured an excellent 2-0 win away to Wrexham on November 24 in the National League and the aim this weekend is to do the same, but on this occasion in a different competition - the FA Trophy.

Justin Edinburgh will take his team to north Wales for a tricky encounter and with the two sides in need of a positive result.

Orient suffered a 3-0 loss at home to title rivals Salford City last Saturday, but remain first in the division.

Things are less positive for Wrexham, though, who suffered a third consecutive defeat on Tuesday night at Bromley to drop to fourth in the table.

Both clubs will forget about the National League this weekend, however, and focus on trying to reach the last-16 of the FA Trophy.

When the draw was made on December 17, Orient assistant Ross Embleton’s main focus was on avoiding a five-hour plus trip to Truro City.

And while they did, it will be a four-hour plus journey to the Racecourse Ground instead!

Embleton, speaking in December, said: “My focus was not getting Truro away and then I realised we were running out of teams to get and all of a sudden we were amongst the last few balls.

“When ourselves and Wrexham came out, I don’t think it was a particular draw either team really wanted.

“Obviously we have gone there and won and we will back ourselves to do it again and hopefully continue our run in the FA Trophy.”

