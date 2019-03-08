Search

Embleton provides update on Happe and O's trialist Chambers

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 July 2019

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

One-time Crystal Palace youngster Michael Chambers played 90 minutes for the O's in their friendly with Bishop's Stortford

Michael Chambers slides in for Dulwich Hamlet as Welling United forward Bradley Goldberg attempts a shot (pic: Dave Budden).Michael Chambers slides in for Dulwich Hamlet as Welling United forward Bradley Goldberg attempts a shot (pic: Dave Budden).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton has hinted Dan Happe could be in line for an improved contract.

The centre back has been linked with a number of clubs over the last six months after he emerged as a key part of the O's team.

Late boss Justin Edinburgh stuck with Happe throughout the club's National League title run-in and was rewarded with the 20-year-old producing numerous solid displays during the second half of the campaign.

He signed his first professional contract at Brisbane Road in October 2017 and it runs until the end of this season, but an extension - like Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma received last August - could be on the cards.

Embleton said: "In terms of my conversations with Martin (Ling) on Monday and Tuesday there has been no offer for Dan that has come in at the moment, which is obviously something we are delighted about.

"Dan has had a good pre-season, he is looking sharp and looking fit as are the rest of the team. We always know the interest will be there with him because he is a talented boy, but at the same time he is a player under contract with us.

"I would anticipate we would do our best to make sure that not only stays the case, but improves in time and hopefully those nuisances go away."

Orient used Tuesday's pre-season clash at Bishop's Stortford as a chance to look at two trialists with Michael Chambers, formerly of Crystal Palace and Welling United, playing the full 90 minutes at centre back.

Despite O's losing a three-goal lead with an inexperienced defence and goalkeeper, the Londoner looked strong in the air and comfortable on the ball.

"We threw Michael in the deep end a little bit because - and I mean this in the nicest possible way - he had three young players around him and it made it tough for him in terms of fitting into the group," Embleton said.

"But when you go on trial it is about an opportunity and however the opportunity comes around you have to take it.

"I thought he handled himself well and tried to organise and get the back four as solid as he could in the second half, but that did run away from him a little bit under the pressure the boys felt yet I felt he performed well enough."

Crystal Palace paid a fee for Chambers when he was a teenager and although it didn't work out for his at Selhurst Park, he has a wealth of experience having played in the National League South for Welling and Dulwich.

Orient fans are unlikely to see the centre back in action for O's again on Saturday against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road or Trialist B who played the first half in central midfield during the 3-3 draw at Stortford.

Embleton added: "At the weekend it will be more about what the team is looking like working towards the Cheltenham Town game.

"I wouldn't anticipate us including any trialists against Norwich, but we have Canvey Island away on Monday and there is every chance we would utilise that one rather than Saturday because that is about who is pushing to start come August third."

