Embleton hails support of Orient fans after victory over Harrogate

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

A crowd of 6,665 watched Justin Edinburgh’s team take another big step towards winning the National League title

Ross Embleton praised the noise made by the Leyton Orient supporters during their 2-0 win over Harrogate Town earlier today.

The O's claimed all three points after headers by Josh Coulson and Matt Harrold and it keeps them top of the National League table with two games to go.

At times, and especially during stoppage time, the home fans were urging their team to get over the finish line with a thunderous amount of noise and super-sub Harrold then added the cherry on top with another goal after the 90 were up.

Embleton said: “I don't think I have ever experienced a better atmosphere at this stadium than today.

“There was a moment in injury time where everyone was up on their feet and that was huge for us.

“We were clear about the fact we haven't achieved anything yet so from a staff and players perspective, we needed to make sure they were contained celebrations at the end, but celebrations all the same.

“In injury time there were some moments where I was just thinking 'wow' and I can't remember seeing the place like this and if we continue to put the performances and results in like we have of late, I can't even begin to think what this place could be like.”

The man who helped settle any nerves was Coulson, who scored his eighth goal of an already remarkable season.

He flicked home Jobi McAnuff's cross to spark jubilant scenes in the second minute and the set-piece was pre-planned.

Orient assistant Embleton joked: “He does have a massive forehead and he will have no shame admitting that and he has been a huge threat and in both boxes we know exactly what we will get from Josh.

“We had a plan in our mind about how the first couple of set-pieces would go if we could move them around and find an opportunity for someone to get on the end of it and fortunately his head was big enough to score the goal.”

After grabbing the opener, O's were unable to create too many other clear-cut chances in the first half, but did have openings where the wrong option was picked.

Embleton explained: “I thought there were moments for us in the first half and also the fact James Brophy got man of the match shows you there were moments when we looked a real threat and a danger.

“But you have to give credit to Harrogate and I think out of possession they are potentially one of the most hard-working teams up alongside us in the way they try to stop you playing and the way they try to press.

“You have to give them credit for being able to nullify us and for stopping us creating opportunities rather than blaming us for not doing it.”

While Coulson's goal was a vital moment in the contest, he was also involved in a big incident in the second half.

In the 88th minute, Jordan Thewlis rounded Dean Brill and fired towards goal from a tight angle, but O's centre back got back on the line to clear.

There was also another moment, earlier in the second half, where Thewlis again got in the area, yet he hit the post with Orient throwing bodies at the ball before Brophy got the loose ball clear.

Even though Edinburgh's team rode their luck a touch, Embleton felt they earned the right to. He added: “You have to get bodies around the goal.

“You have to follow things in, you have to expect it will hit someone and drop and you have to be the one to follow it up.

“Obviously 'Brillo' was committed and we had men back on the line and I have just seen one back – the one where they hit the post and Brophy cleared it, but we have Marvin (Ekpiteta) on the line and other people scrambling back in.

“Yes we were fortunate in the way the ball dropped, but you can also look at it and say you make your own luck if you follow it in.”