Broken Embleton hails special man, manager and wonderful friend

Justin Edinburgh (left), Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The Leyton Orient assistant promised to go above and beyond to ensure Justin Edinburgh's legacy will live on

Ross Embleton admitted Justin Edinburgh's death feels like a horrendous nightmare, but promised his 'wonderful friend' everyone at Leyton Orient will make sure what he has built over the last 18 months will continue and his legacy will not be forgotten.

The O's assistant posted a heartfelt message on social media after the shock news that Edinburgh had passed away on Saturday, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Various tributes have been made to the Orient manager, who had such a big impact on the club during his 18 months as boss.

"Nothing that I try to say, write or do at the moment makes it any easier to deal with or process as to why this has happened to a truly great man and family," Embleton said.

"I genuinely thought that when I woke up this morning I wouldn't have to do this, that it would have just been a horrendous nightmare, but sadly that didn't happen.

"You came in to my life, my family and our club 18 months ago and I can say that with all my heart you changed our lives.

"Justin Edinburgh taught me how to love and indulge myself in my job every single day but how to marry that up with prioritising the most important thing in the world; our families!

"What happened this season will, of course, already be remembered for an eternity, but the last week, losing such a special man, manager and now a wonderful friend will mean even more.

"We love you gaffer, the togetherness and feeling that you have given to me, my wife and kids, the players and this football club is irreplaceable.

"I wish words could do justice to my love and prayers for Kerri, Charlie, Cydnie and the close family and friends that Justin has.

"I promise to you now that when the time comes, we will go above and way beyond the levels that you instilled in us to ensure that your legacy and what you have built and given to us is in some way replicated.

"I am genuinely broken. 'I'm not here for the sake of it, I'm here for the f***ing memories' Justin Edinburgh: post match Solihull Moors away December 2nd 2017.

"That my man you did, with bells on!"