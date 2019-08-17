Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

PUBLISHED: 10:30 19 August 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O's interim head coach also insisted he was happy with the 3-5-2 system, but will change it if it stops benefitting the team

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Stevenage defender Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor).Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Stevenage defender Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ross Embleton is hopeful Leyton Orient will secure the services of another midfielder this week, who could be available for the trip to Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

The O's were unable to break Stevenage down in the end last weekend, settling for an entertaining 0-0 draw at Brisbane Road in League Two.

Orient are next in action tomorrow and there seems a good chance Embleton will have a new player to pick after discussions with a club ahead of Saturday's game.

"We have been looking for a midfield player because of the way the squad sits," he confirmed at the weekend.

"We are very, very, very close to getting something done over the next couple of days. We had conversations with a club on Friday and Saturday and depending on how quickly we can get the paperwork done we may potentially have him by the time we play Mansfield and if not, hopefully done by the weekend."

Embleton has favoured a 3-5-2/3-4-1-2 formation this season and it was one Orient used to good effect in the second half of the previous campaign.

Although O's struggled to create chances during the games with Cheltenham Town, Macclesfield Town and Plymouth Argyle, they fashion a number of openings in the goalless draw with Stevenage.

Paul Farman denied Josh Wright, Conor Wilkinson, Lee Angol and Dale Gorman and O's also squandered several other good opportunities.

The interim head coach believes it is only a matter of time before the forwards at the club start scoring, like they were during various friendly fixtures in the summer.

Leyton Orient's Conor Wilkinson has an effort in the first half against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient's Conor Wilkinson has an effort in the first half against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor).

"All the strikers got goals in pre-season and we feel they are on the right path and they played well on Saturday, but they just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net," Embleton added.

"As strikers that's what they want, but at the same time once they get one I think the floodgates will open; for the team and then for the boys at the top end of the pitch."

In terms of the formation, Embleton admitted he likes the system currently being used by Orient right now, but is open to change.

He said: "What the formation does is give us natural width. Not in out-and-out wingers, but natural width on the pitch and we have three very good centre backs and it's gives all three an opportunity to be in the team at the same time and they defend the box well.

"Dan Happe and Marvin (Ekpiteta) are experiencing league football for basically the first time, so it's important we give them the opportunity to develop and progress.

"The formation is not set in stone and not something I'll definitely stick with forever, but right now I don't think it's doing us too much harm."

While Orient deserved three points against Stevenage, it seemed they had been given a let off in the 26th minute.

Happe and Kurtis Guthrie came together in the area and referee Lee Swabey seemed to initially shake his head before then pointing to the spot.

After speaking with his linesman, he changed his decision to a corner and Stevenage were left incensed.

When replays were slowed down, though, it did show Happe got the ball first and it was in fact the correct decision.

Embleton added: "I've seen it back and I don't think it was. And then also what it shows is that element of communication is there with the officials.

"We had one, nowhere near the box, but a foul in the second half that we felt we deserved and the assistant explained to me that the referee had thought it was a foul, but the assistant had made the decision.

"I think for us it's a step up in terms of the quality of the way the match officials were working (compared to the National League)."

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

34 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's interim head coach also insisted he was happy with the 3-5-2 system, but will change it if it stops benefitting the team

Cricket: Essex 'pretty happy' with first day at Kent says Cook

06:50
Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Essex seamer Sam Cook said the County Championship leaders were 'pretty happy' with their first day's work against Kent at Canterbury on Sunday.

EuroHockey: England 0 Belgium 2

Yesterday, 19:38
Action from England's clash with Belgium (pic England Hockey)

Having been forced to settle with a 2-2 draw with Wales in their opening match of the EuroHockey Championships, England put in a much-improved performance to push hosts Belgium hard.

Cricket: Cook and Amir put Essex on top at Kent

Yesterday, 18:57
Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Crawley during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Three-wicket bursts by Sam Cook and Mohammad Amir helped Specsavers County Championship leaders Essex to command a rain-interrupted opening day to the 168th Canterbury Cricket Week encounter with Kent.

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

Yesterday, 12:22
England celebrate a goal against Ireland at the EuroHockey Championships in Belgium (pic England Hockey)

England's women put in a clinical display to get off to the perfect start in their EuroHockey Championships with victory over Ireland.

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Yesterday, 09:29 Lee Power
Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets took centre stage as they opened their account in the league with a fine win at Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday.

Cricket: Essex return to red-ball action and title bid

Saturday, August 17, 2019
Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex against Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex return to red-ball cricket as they travel to Canterbury to face Kent in the Specsavers County Championship, starting on Sunday.

West Ham grab first point of the season with draw at bogey-boys Brighton

Saturday, August 17, 2019 Steve Blowers at the Amex
West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Dan Burn (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

The Hammers take the lead through Hernandez but are pegged back soon after

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O's unable to break down dogged Stevenage

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Cook and Amir put Essex on top at Kent

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Crawley during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Cricket: Essex 'pretty happy' with first day at Kent says Cook

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal for help finding missing girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS

‘Don’t come to my manor’ new police commander warns drug dealers invading the East End

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Non-emergencies at Royal London’s A&E now being sent to new ‘urgent treatment’ clinic instead

Patients calling at A&E with non-emergencies now being redirected to new treatment centre round the corner. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cannabis worth £20k seized in Limehouse drugs cafe raid triggered by worried neighbours

Cannabis worth about £20,000 was seized in a raid on a cafe in Limehouse known as The Den on Thursday, August 15. Picture: MPS

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex ‘pretty happy’ with first day at Kent says Cook

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Trespasser on the track causes severe delays on Central line

There are severe delays on the Central line this morning. Picture: Mike Brooke.

‘Don’t come to my manor’ new police commander warns drug dealers invading the East End

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

EuroHockey: England 0 Belgium 2

Action from England's clash with Belgium (pic England Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists