Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 August 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's have scored once in three games this season and conceded five times

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton tipped Plymouth Argyle to enjoy success in League Two this season, but conceded he was frustrated with the threat his team have posed over the last few days.

The O's crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the first round on Tuesday night after a 2-0 loss at Home Park to divisional rivals Argyle.

Plymouth scored twice in three second-half minutes through Callum McFadzean and Dom Telford to make it back-to-back defeats for Orient, after a 3-0 reverse on the road at Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

In both fixtures, one in League Two and the other in the cup, the Londoners have not been able to create chances for Lee Angol, Conor Wilkinson or Louis Dennis.

"Plymouth were the better team on the night and if this performance is anything to go by I think they will go quite close come the end of the season," Embleton admitted.

"All three of the centre backs showed good qualities to defend, especially in the first half and the work rate of the midfield three was good, but it's tough as a striker at times.

"Louis Dennis and Lee Angol didn't really get the opportunity to impose themselves on the game, but when we got the ball up to them they showed good quality to hold it up and to try to create something.

"We spent a lot of time defending, so I'm disappointing we didn't create a great deal, but we knew Plymouth would have a lot of the ball."

Embleton handed starts to Myles Judd, Joe Widdowson, Dale Gorman and Dennis - his full debut for the club - but admitted the travelling to Macclesfield for Saturday and then Plymouth for this midweek fixture took its toll.

He added: "We made four changes, more to give people an opportunity and to utilise the squad as the games can be brutal.

"The fact we spent seven-and-a-half hours on a coach making our way on Monday is something we have to take into considering, but I had every faith in the boys stepping in.

"Although we were beaten by the better team, in the first half we showed a good attitude to defend and work hard and we are obviously frustrated with the goals we let in."

Orient will have the chance to respond on Saturday when they welcome Stevenage, who are winless after three games, to Brisbane Road in League Two.

