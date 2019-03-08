Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 April 2019

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s will do battle with their National League title rivals on Easter Monday in a clash set to be broadcast live on BT Sport

Ross Embleton talked up the quality of Leyton Orient's next opponents on Monday, Solihull Moors, ahead of a crunch clash in the battle for the National League title.

The O's are still in the driving seat at the summit with 87 points from 44 games while Salford City are second with 85.

West Midlands-based Moors are third with 84 and the close proximity of each side sets up an intriguing penultimate round of fixtures.

“Solihull are a big, strong team and they have a lot of good players,” Embleton said. “They have players who had have success and players who have played at a very good level, so we know they are a good team.

“And they have had a similar pattern to us in terms of since Justin (Edinburgh) came in. They have changed manager, but the way both of us have gone since the midway point of last season is very similar.

“We know it will be an incredible tough fixture, but I am sure their staff will say the same about us.”

At one point on Good Friday, Orient thought a win at Solihull would clinch the title, but a late winner for Salford City away to Boreham Wood keeps it tight at the top.

Orient assistant Embleton admitted he did get some sporadic updates about the score in Hertfordshire, but wished he didn't in the end.

He added: “I wasn't aware of the score until a steward shouted over to me to tell me Boreham Wood had equalised and I wish he hadn't told me.

“I know he was only doing the right thing to try and help, but it had the opposite effect and I didn't know Salford had scored the winner until we got back inside the dressing room after the (Harrogate Town) game.

“We have spent a lot of time over the last couple of weeks just focusing on ourselves and I said previously, I haven't actually looked at the league table once this season.

“I had a commitment to myself not to look at the table for the first 10 games because it doesn't mean anything until then and then I said I'll wait until Christmas and now I am in the frame of mind where I don't want to look at it.

“Obviously I'm aware and people tell me what the circumstances look like, but I don't want to look at it because we are in control of our own destiny.

“And as long as we continue to get the results we require then there is no need to worry about the results of everyone else.”

The O's will head to Solihull on Monday with the same frame of mind and will hope at 5pm they are celebrating.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

28 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will do battle with their National League title rivals on Easter Monday in a clash set to be broadcast live on BT Sport

Coulson: O's captain Jobi is a brilliant leader

Yesterday, 18:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The popular centre back, who scored his eighth goal of the season on Friday, looked ahead to Monday’s huge game at Solihull Moors

West Ham pegged back twice as Leicester earn a late draw

Yesterday, 17:08 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Lucas Perez (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers led twice through Antonio and Perez but it was not enough to take all three Premier League points

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Essex's Chopra

Yesterday, 08:46
Varun Chopra of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Essex batsman Varun Chopra had mixed emotions after their Royal London One-Day Cup clash with Middlesex at Chelmsford.

Tennis: GB ready for Kazakhstan Fed Cup test

Yesterday, 07:00
Great Britain's Johanna Konta and her team-mates after victory in the Fed Cup at Bath University.

Old wounds came to the surface at the Copper Box on Friday to give an unexpected edge to Great Britain’s Fed Cup play-off against Kazakhstan this weekend.

Cricket: Middlesex leave mark on Essex

Fri, 19:30
Dawid Malan hits four runs during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Middlesex opened their Royal London One-day Cup campaign with an exciting 38-run victory over Essex at Chelmsford.

Embleton hails support of Orient fans after victory over Harrogate

Fri, 18:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A crowd of 6,665 watched Justin Edinburgh’s team take another big step towards winning the National League title

Coulson and Harrold head O's to another crucial win in the battle for the title

Fri, 17:10 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 2 Harrogate Town 0

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Live

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

28 minutes ago
Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will do battle with their National League title rivals on Easter Monday in a clash set to be broadcast live on BT Sport

View Live

Breaking news

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

28 minutes ago
Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will do battle with their National League title rivals on Easter Monday in a clash set to be broadcast live on BT Sport

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Embleton hails support of Orient fans after victory over Harrogate

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife while children slept upstairs

Mohammed Anher Ali has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull’s threat

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

What is Easter Sunday? Priest explains

Christians celebrate that Jesus has risen on Easter Sunday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

Whitechapel’s ‘mobile’ garden behind Royal London Hospital on the move again looking for new roots

Hidden garden of peace behind Royal London Hospital now having to move out. Picture: Core Landscapes

Two men suffer knife wounds in Whitechapel street fight

The men were injured in Osborn Street. Pic: Google

Coulson: O’s captain Jobi is a brilliant leader

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists