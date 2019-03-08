Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s will do battle with their National League title rivals on Easter Monday in a clash set to be broadcast live on BT Sport

Ross Embleton talked up the quality of Leyton Orient's next opponents on Monday, Solihull Moors, ahead of a crunch clash in the battle for the National League title.

The O's are still in the driving seat at the summit with 87 points from 44 games while Salford City are second with 85.

West Midlands-based Moors are third with 84 and the close proximity of each side sets up an intriguing penultimate round of fixtures.

“Solihull are a big, strong team and they have a lot of good players,” Embleton said. “They have players who had have success and players who have played at a very good level, so we know they are a good team.

“And they have had a similar pattern to us in terms of since Justin (Edinburgh) came in. They have changed manager, but the way both of us have gone since the midway point of last season is very similar.

“We know it will be an incredible tough fixture, but I am sure their staff will say the same about us.”

At one point on Good Friday, Orient thought a win at Solihull would clinch the title, but a late winner for Salford City away to Boreham Wood keeps it tight at the top.

Orient assistant Embleton admitted he did get some sporadic updates about the score in Hertfordshire, but wished he didn't in the end.

He added: “I wasn't aware of the score until a steward shouted over to me to tell me Boreham Wood had equalised and I wish he hadn't told me.

“I know he was only doing the right thing to try and help, but it had the opposite effect and I didn't know Salford had scored the winner until we got back inside the dressing room after the (Harrogate Town) game.

“We have spent a lot of time over the last couple of weeks just focusing on ourselves and I said previously, I haven't actually looked at the league table once this season.

“I had a commitment to myself not to look at the table for the first 10 games because it doesn't mean anything until then and then I said I'll wait until Christmas and now I am in the frame of mind where I don't want to look at it.

“Obviously I'm aware and people tell me what the circumstances look like, but I don't want to look at it because we are in control of our own destiny.

“And as long as we continue to get the results we require then there is no need to worry about the results of everyone else.”

The O's will head to Solihull on Monday with the same frame of mind and will hope at 5pm they are celebrating.