Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O’s expect Telford to try and frustrate in first leg

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 March 2019

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates scoring against Wrexham with Jobi McAnuff and Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates scoring against Wrexham with Jobi McAnuff and Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient have had several teams come to E10 this season with the main tactic of being hard to break down

There have been plenty of goals in AFC Telford United’s matches this year, but it would be no surprise to see them visit Leyton Orient on Saturday for the semi-final first leg in the FA Trophy and look to keep it tight.

Most clubs who travel to east London attempt to frustrate Justin Edinburgh’s team and Maidenhead United did it successfully on February 16.

Aside from the Magpies, O’s have dealt well with spoiling tactics in general, beating Blyth Spartans 1-0 in the previous round and seeing off Maidstone United at the end of January in the National League.

It therefore made a change last weekend for Wrexham to visit Orient and look to play and implement their style on the match, but Ross Embleton knows how most matches in E10 play out now.

He said: “It is not a shock anyone who comes here tries to make it difficult for us.

“It was nice for the state of the game that Wrexham had a go and wanted to be in it, but we know with any opposition when you go to a bigger club, you will try to make it difficult first and foremost.

“We know that, but hopefully everyone else is getting used to that now and it is all about sticking with the team because we always know we can come good and it is about the collective.

“It is about all of us – the players, staff and supporters – staying together. I am sure there will be some twists and turns because this is Leyton Orient and that is what happens, but hopefully there is not too many and we can achieve what we need to achieve.”

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton issues instructions from the touchline against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton issues instructions from the touchline against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient remain on course for a potentially historic non-league double of winning the FA Trophy and the National League title.

Wealdstone, Colchester United and Wycombe Wanderers are the only other clubs to say they have won the cup competition alongside the top flight division outside the Football League.

Yet the last of those to complete the double was Wycombe all the way back in 1993.

It shows the size of the task at hand, but O’s have boosted their chances of finishing the campaign with two trophies with a handful of hard-fought wins recently.

Edinburgh’s men were forced to hold on away to Havant & Waterlooville, Barrow and Aldershot Town and yet by hook or crook, they got the points in the end.

Assistant Embleton reflected on the improvement made by the team when it comes to handling spells in a match where they are under pressure.

He added: “We have to take into consideration a number of performances this season like AFC Fylde away and Chesterfield away where we had to defend well.

“We defended the box well and I feel the players have really improved on that this season – dealing with balls into the box.

“There will be moments where the ball drops and against Barrow they had two fortuitous goals, but on the whole we have defended our box well.

“When the board went up for six minutes against Wrexham, you feel like it is going to be an eternity, but I felt we were comfortable and when I look back at Barrow, once they scored their second they never had another shot on goal, so it speaks volumes.

“Although it feels tense and difficult, the boys have really improved the way they defend their box.”

Orient will probably have periods where they will need to be solid this weekend, but they will hope it is Telford doing the majority of the defending.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Bengal boss Gazi says it’s all or nothing ahead of cup tie

24 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi says it’s all or nothing ahead of their Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy quarter-final clash.

West Ham set to recall Arnautovic to starting line-up

54 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers could ring the changes for visit of rock-bottom Huddersfieldx

O’s expect Telford to try and frustrate in first leg

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates scoring against Wrexham with Jobi McAnuff and Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient have had several teams come to E10 this season with the main tactic of being hard to break down

Wapping stay top despite draw against Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:00
Wapping men's firsts drew 2-2 at home to Ipswich in East Premier A (pic: Iain McAuslan)

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving Wapping teams

Ekpiteta: We all want Wembley trip in the FA Trophy

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) after scoring against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The ex-East Thurrock United centre back discussed playing up to eight times in March and the O’s momentum

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Supporters Association looking for answers after increase for youngsters

Hammers Beard says Toffees defeat was tough to swallow

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham manager Matt Beard shouts instructions (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women boss Matt Beard felt decision-making and not taking their chances proved costly as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat against lowly Everton.

Manager Gazi runs Big Half to raise funds for Sporting Bengal

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Imrul Gazi in action at the Vitality Half Marathon (Pic: Sporting Bengal)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi completed the Vitality Big Half to raise funds for the Mile End Stadium outfit at the weekend.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Maguire-Drew’s calf injury a worry for Orient ahead of crunch period

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s fire warning shot to chasing pack with another win

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Aldershot Town vs Leyton Orient

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton not bothered about what O’s rivals do

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton issues instructions from the touchline against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Jailed: Woman shooting drugs on streets of Bethnal Green in front of children flouting court bans to stay away

Central London County Court which jailed Lawrence for 18 months. Picture: Google

Krays’ old henchmen aid ex-model Flanagan to raise £1,700 in Bethnal Green helping kids go straight

Ex-model Flanagan at her Bethnal Green charity bash selling snaps of the Krays from the 1960s. Picture: Mike Brooke

Met Police ‘lacked training for criminal charges in corrupt Tower Hamlets election’ says HM Inspectorate

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

Maguire-Drew’s calf injury a worry for Orient ahead of crunch period

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bengal boss Gazi says it’s all or nothing ahead of cup tie

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham set to recall Arnautovic to starting line-up

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s expect Telford to try and frustrate in first leg

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates scoring against Wrexham with Jobi McAnuff and Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Seven schools to stage arts exhibition for parents to mark five-year partnership with Bow Arts

East London primary school pupils taking part in a classroom arts project. Picture: Bow Arts

Jailed: Gang members from Beckton, Bromley by Bow and Canning Town who laundered £1.5m

Clockwise from top left: Hai Bin Xue, Shiqiang Wang, Jinhui Wang, Qin Gao, Jie Zheng and Jiaming Chen. Picture: CITY OF LONDON POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists