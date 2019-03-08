Search

Embleton not bothered about what O’s rivals do

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 March 2019

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton issues instructions from the touchline against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton issues instructions from the touchline against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Justin Edinburgh’s number two discussed the importance of togetherness

Leyton Orient assistant manager Ross Embleton doesn’t feel the need to see how the O’s title rivals in the National League are getting on at the minute.

A 2-1 win away to Aldershot Town on Tuesday night sent Justin Edinburgh’s men three points clear at the summit with Wrexham losing 3-1 at home to Barrow.

Not that Embleton would have known though, given his approach to dealing with the pressure and now Orient’s focus will switch completely to the FA Trophy.

He said: “After games we sometimes come in and there will be one member of staff with a phone in his hand looking at the results and I am sure the players are the same, but I am different.

“Knowing the situations we have been in, it has probably been hard for supporters because at stages we have been a certain number of points behind.

“Yet for me, it has always been about us and until that changes, I don’t feel the need to see how everyone else is doing.

“We have the two cup games coming up and now it is about concentrating on that competition and trying to get to Wembley.”

Orient will play the first of two legs against AFC Telford United on Saturday with the first in east London.

The O’s will hope to take a healthy advantage to Shropshire and the E10 faithful will have a big part to play.

Against Wrexham on Saturday the home supporters were superb and gave the team a lift midway through the second period.

Embleton added: “I think because of the start we had to the season, the fans always believed.

“You can sense sometimes when there is a mistake made or we don’t go one up early that people get anxious and that’s normal and human nature.

“But of course we have to believe, everyone has to believe because we can’t achieve it if we don’t all collectively believe we can and we’re going to do it.

“I think it’s a focus and a togetherness for everyone to maintain and make sure we do all continue to believe even when the twists and turns come around.”

