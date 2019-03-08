Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Embleton insists O's visit Wembley 'meaning business' after past disappointments

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2019

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

We spoke to Ross Embleton for our Redemption pullout to discuss Orient's recent record at Wembley and what Sunday's final will mean to him

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (left), first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (left), first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ross Embleton wants Leyton Orient to right some wrongs at Wembley on Sunday when they take on AFC Fylde in the final of the FA Trophy.

The O's record at the old and new national stadium doesn't make for great reading with play-off final defeats to Rotherham United and Scunthorpe United during the last 20 years.

Embleton is well aware of that after attending both fixtures as a fan and is doubly determined to make sure the supporters enjoy a victory under the arch this time.

"You don't want Wembley to be a negative place and a few people at Boreham Wood told me it is not a nice place to lose after they lost the National League play-off final last season," he said.

"I know our focus is to make sure we make this day a positive experience and a positive result and I think we're capable of doing that. You want to get rid of those type of tags.

"We did this season with the 'TV curse' and it is vital we go there now with the thought process of winning the FA Trophy.

"We need to make sure we go to Wembley meaning business."

Orient assistant Embleton holds fond memories of his recent trips to Brent despite the heartache felt come the full time whistle.

Scunthorpe defeated O's 1-0 in the Third Division play-off final in 1999 and 15 years later it was agony for the Brisbane Road side once more.

Dean Cox is consoled by team-mate Mathieu Baudry after Leyton Orient's penalty shoot-out defeat to Rotherham in the League One play-off final in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).Dean Cox is consoled by team-mate Mathieu Baudry after Leyton Orient's penalty shoot-out defeat to Rotherham in the League One play-off final in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rotherham United fought back from two goals down in the 2014 League One play-off final to force a shoot-out and won on penalties to reach the Championship.

"I remember watching 1999 and Martin (Ling) was involved and we had the three amigos - Simon Clark, Stuart Hicks and Dean Smith in a back three," Embleton added. "That was obviously a disappointing occasion in the end.

"But I remember being amongst huge numbers at Wembley that day. I went with a group of mates and a lot of them didn't follow the Orient, but they came together with me on that day to celebrate a great day.

"We obviously had the more recent play-off final not too long ago too, which we will not go on about because that was a really disappointing moment, but the supporters we had there and the noise we made and the mark we made as a club was incredible."

Embleton knows it will be an emotional moment for him and his family when he walks out at Wembley for the first time.

The life-long O's supporter will realise a dream when the National League winners take on Fylde in the FA Trophy final.

Orient's assistant has watched the club play at the national stadium before, but this time he will be on the touchline.

He admitted: "It will be surreal, like the moment when we won the league. It will be a surreal feeling and emotion to know I am walking out as part of Leyton Orient's coaching staff to help the team play at Wembley.

"It will be unbelievable and when we got over the line against AFC Telford United and in the manner we did, it was an incredible feeling on the way back to know we would be and I would be part of something like this.

Leyton Orient coaches Danny Webb (left) and Ross Embleton celebrate after O's reach Wembley after a 2-1 win at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient coaches Danny Webb (left) and Ross Embleton celebrate after O's reach Wembley after a 2-1 win at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

"Going to Wembley at any level and for any club is an immense achievement and something to be excited about.

"There are not actually that many people in the world who can say they have been to Wembley as a coach or staff member first and foremost, but for me to do it with a club I have followed so closely is magnificent."

Given the relationship the Embleton family have with Orient, plenty of people will be at Wembley for the final.

It will be a special moment for them and it has made the O's coach very busy since the 2-1 win at Telford on March 23.

Around 25,000 fans will be there supporting Justin Edinburgh's team and even more will be in the neutral sections of the stadium.

Embleton, who worked at O's Centre of Excellence and had a brief spell as caretaker in the past, added: "I have been quite strict and aloof with how I sorted out tickets.

"I managed to get my family and close friends to the game and with everybody else, it is a case of big groups of people coming together and doing things I did when I followed the Orient before.

"It will be quite interesting when I first walk out for the warm-up and I know where my family are sitting and I acknowledge that moment.

"But at the same time I know I can look at the Orient area and I will see pockets of people I know experiencing a great day out for us all."

This O's team will now try to right the wrongs of 1999 and 2014 - plus 2001 in Cardiff - and give the supporters a victory to savour at Wembley to conclude one of the most memorable campaigns in the club's history.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton insists O's visit Wembley 'meaning business' after past disappointments

12:00 George Sessions
Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

We spoke to Ross Embleton for our Redemption pullout to discuss Orient's recent record at Wembley and what Sunday's final will mean to him

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

07:54
Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

South African spinner Simon Harmer was only to help Essex's cause on day two of their County Championship match with Nottinghamshire.

Cricket: Harmer helps Essex take control against Nottinghamshire

Yesterday, 18:44 Alex Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Chappell during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019

Simon Harmer saved Essex with the bat before causing panic with the ball after Nottinghamshire fast bowler Luke Fletcher had celebrated his fifth career five-wicket haul in their Specsavers County Championship clash at Chelmsford.

Charity game to take place at East London RFC on May 23

Yesterday, 17:00
English Cancer Crusaders will be hosting a chairty match at East London RFC on May 23 (pic: English Cancer Crusaders)

English Cancer Crusaders aim to raise money for City of London police officers touched by cancer

Coulson wants to enjoy more great celebrations with special Orient group

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate winning the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

We sat down with Josh Coulson for our Redemption pullout to discuss O's fantastic season and preview the club's return to Wembley

Millwall get title defence off to strong start with superb win against Mile Tailenders

Yesterday, 11:00
Millwall beat Mile Tailenders in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League (pic: VPCCL)

A round-up of some of the latest results from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League

O's boss full of praise for Challinor and Fylde

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
AFC Fylde's Danny Rowe (left) and manager Dave Challinor at Mill Farm (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

Leyton Orient will take on the Coasters in the FA Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday

Cricket: England can win World Cup says Gatting

Yesterday, 06:13
England batsman Mike Gatting plays a sweep shot

Former England captain Mike Gatting has thrown his support behind the hosts ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, believing the current team is the strongest he has ever seen.

PROMOTED CONTENT

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

All Points East festival lineup announced

Blyth Brentnall
Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East.

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Video: All Points East's free weekday festival to feature programme of exciting arts workshops

Hackney Arts will be running a variety of workshops at the festival

This year, All Points East will be joining forces with even more local partners to bring a packed programme of free events across May half term.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Koroma wants Orient to create more history with cup final win

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss full of praise for Challinor and Fylde

AFC Fylde's Danny Rowe (left) and manager Dave Challinor at Mill Farm (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

Clay dreaming of ending drought at Wembley, but just wants O's to win final

Craig Clay celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coulson wants to enjoy more great celebrations with special Orient group

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate winning the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Police raids close down drug dens in Bow and Mile End with arrests and evictions

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police

Floating ‘flix’ coming to the big screen at St Katharine Docks by Tower of London

Big Screen movies on a floating pontoon near you. Picrture: St Katharine Docks

Cricket: Harmer helps Essex take control against Nottinghamshire

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Chappell during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists