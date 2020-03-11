McAnuff's Orient future is in his own hands says boss Embleton

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has openly admitted Jobi McAnuff's future is in his own hands whether that be in a playing capacity or joining the coaching staff full-time.

The experienced midfielder made his first appearance of the season after months out injured following an operation when he came on in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United.

If he can now remain fit until the end of the season, the 38-year-old may well what to extend his playing career, if not he may opt to joining the coaching staff.

Either way Embleton hopes the former Reading midfielder's future is at Brisbane Road.

'I hope so, but I think ultimately what we have to do is leave it with Jobi, and saying to him how capable do you feel from now until the end of the season.

'The great thing is we've still got a big chunk of football to go for him to realise that and when you get to our age he can start to make the decisions of what his future is going to look like.

'I certainly hope first and foremost that is going to be at Leyton Orient, but in a playing capacity would be wonderful, if not I'm sure they'll be another responsibility for him.'