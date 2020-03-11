Search

Advanced search

Embleton pleased with O's front three combination in Cambridge win

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 March 2020

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton praised the impact of the front three trio of Danny Johnson, Ruel Sotiriou and Jordan Maguire-Drew in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United.

Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Cambridge (pic Simon O'Connor)Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Cambridge (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's have struggled for goals this season but switched the three up front for the clash with the U's and two of the trio ended up getting themselves on the score sheet.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Maguire-Drew notched his seventh goal of the season while Johnson grabbed his second since signing for the O's in the January transfer window.

'It's a talented front three as it would be if any of the other boys were in it, but I felt that their energy would be really important for us today (Saturday),' Embleton said.

You may also want to watch:

'We know that Jordan can come up with the bits of quality that he does and has done, what he did in the first-half, we felt he could be a threat in those wide areas.

'We switched his side for the first time in a while as he has been on the left where he crosses more but we felt he might be able to create himself a few more opportunities to get shots off at goal on that stronger foot.'

Embleton then added praise for Johnson: 'Two goal scorers goals for him now and I think there has been no secrets made that is one of Danny's strengths, I don't want to take anything else away from it, as he works tirelessly.

'Just because he's not 6'3 people look at our front three and think we haven't got a major focal point but we have to approach that differently but I felt when the ball went up in and around Danny he contributed.

'That is what goal scorers do they get on the end of these things.'

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton pleased with O's front three combination in Cambridge win

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton praised the impact of the front three trio of Danny Johnson, Ruel Sotiriou and Jordan Maguire-Drew in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United.

Squash: ElShorbagy into St James's Place Canary Wharf Classic last four

08:12
Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Egypt's world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy is through to the last four of the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic after overcoming India's Saurav Ghosal in a nail-biting last eight clash inside the spectacular East Wintergarden. The pair had met at the Channel VAS Championships in November, where ElShorbagy snuck the win in a fifth game tie-break. That was his eighth consecutive victory over the Indian number one across a 10-year period.

McAnuff's Orient future is in his own hands says boss Embleton

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has openly admitted Jobi McAnuff's future is in his own hands whether that be in a playing capacity or joining the coaching staff full-time.

Squash: Lobban shocks big Canary Wharf Classic crowd with win

Yesterday, 07:22
Greg Lobban in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Scotland's world number 27 Greg Lobban shocked a packed crowd as he got the better of Egypt's former world number one Karim Abdel Gawad to reach the quarter-finals of the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic for the first time in his career.

BBL: Surrey Scorchers 101 London Lions 95

Yesterday, 07:11 Duncan Hooper
Action from London Lions clash with Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

Surrey Scorchers ended their recent slump of losses in the most emphatic way possible by toppling league leaders London Lions in a thriller.

O's boss Embleton says no handshakes due to coronavirus outbreak was 'unusual'

Tue, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton admitted it was 'unusual' being unable to shake hands due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rugby: East London Wyverns keep play-off hopes alive

Tue, 12:00
East London Wyverns secure lineout ball against Millwall

East London Wyverns kept their play-off hopes alive with a 59-22 win over Millwall seconds.

WEST HAM BLOG: Wolves reality is West Ham's dream

Tue, 11:30 Kwame Boakye
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Leander Dendoncker during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Hammers blogger Kwame Boakye compares the success of Wolves to the struggles of West Ham

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year's event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

McAnuff's Orient future is in his own hands says boss Embleton

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Embleton wonders how different O's season could have been with McAnuff

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Squash: ElShorbagy into St James's Place Canary Wharf Classic last four

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

O's boss Embleton says no handshakes due to coronavirus outbreak was 'unusual'

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Squash: ElShorbagy survives at St James's Place Canary Wharf Classic

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton pleased with O’s front three combination in Cambridge win

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Squash: ElShorbagy into St James’s Place Canary Wharf Classic last four

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Limehouse leaseholders in angry meeting with council over £2m repair bill

Some flat owners face having to pay bills of more than £77,000 to improve the “structural integrity” of their properties. Picture: LDRS

Not everyone with coronavirus symptoms can be tested, warn health chiefs

The NHS 111 online symptom checker suggests only people with symptoms who have been in contact with a known case of coronavirus, or who have travelled to a country with a serious outbreak, will be given further advice through the 111 advice service. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

McAnuff’s Orient future is in his own hands says boss Embleton

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24