Embleton pleased with O's front three combination in Cambridge win

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton praised the impact of the front three trio of Danny Johnson, Ruel Sotiriou and Jordan Maguire-Drew in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Cambridge (pic Simon O'Connor) Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Cambridge (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's have struggled for goals this season but switched the three up front for the clash with the U's and two of the trio ended up getting themselves on the score sheet.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Maguire-Drew notched his seventh goal of the season while Johnson grabbed his second since signing for the O's in the January transfer window.

'It's a talented front three as it would be if any of the other boys were in it, but I felt that their energy would be really important for us today (Saturday),' Embleton said.

You may also want to watch:

'We know that Jordan can come up with the bits of quality that he does and has done, what he did in the first-half, we felt he could be a threat in those wide areas.

'We switched his side for the first time in a while as he has been on the left where he crosses more but we felt he might be able to create himself a few more opportunities to get shots off at goal on that stronger foot.'

Embleton then added praise for Johnson: 'Two goal scorers goals for him now and I think there has been no secrets made that is one of Danny's strengths, I don't want to take anything else away from it, as he works tirelessly.

'Just because he's not 6'3 people look at our front three and think we haven't got a major focal point but we have to approach that differently but I felt when the ball went up in and around Danny he contributed.

'That is what goal scorers do they get on the end of these things.'