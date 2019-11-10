Embleton set to lead Orient again as they look to get back on track against Scunthorpe

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219

Ross Embleton will again take charge of Leyton Orient on Saturday against Scunthorpe United following the sacking of Carl Fletcher.

Fletcher spent just 29 days at the club but was sacked on Thursday following a shock FA Cup defeat to non-league Maldon & Tiptree.

The O's did not win a league game under Fletcher, losing 1-0 away at bottom side Morecambe in their last league game.

They have also picked up a 1-1 draw with Carlisle and suffered a 4-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in recent weeks, sitting in 16th place heading into Saturday's contest.

Dean Brill could return in goal, with young keeper Sam Sargeant having started in the FA Cup and in the Leasing.com Trophy game against Brighton.

Sam Ling returned to the side against Maldon & Tiptree following a spell out with injury and could keep his place in the starting XI.

Lee Angol is likely to return to the side after a spell out wirh injury but Conor Wilkinson is again set to miss out.

Jobi McAnuff also missed out in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat with an injury.

The visitors, meanwhile, have had a poor season so far and sit five places below Orient in 21st.

They have won just three times in the league this season and have drawn their last two in the league against Stevenage and Salford City but have only lost one of the last seven in League Two.