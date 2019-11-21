Search

Embleton wants Orient to find consistency as they prepare to take on Forest Green

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 November 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ross Embleton wants his Leyton Orient side to start to find some consistency as they prepare to face high-flying League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The O's were beaten 2-0 at home by Scunthorpe United on Saturday in Embleton's first game back as interim head coach following Carl Fletcher's sacking last Thursday.

It means Orient are now four league games without a win and take on a Forest Green side who currently sit second in the table.

Embleton hopes his team can take confidence from how they have performed against sides near the top of the table this season.

"It's going to be tough because we're coming up against a team at the top end of the league," he said.

"But we've performed well against some of them this year.

"We were very close to getting a result here against Crewe. We went away to Exeter and put in a very, very good performance and got a draw but were very close to getting a win.

"There's never been a question over hard work.

"I think the intensity at which we play at, the way we pass the ball forward, the way that we put teams under pressure with and without the ball, there's always been an identity certainly in the last couple of years with this group and this club.

"It's trying to find the characteristic again that's been key to this club and the players that are in the group.

"It's just about trying to find that solidarity and consistency again."

Lee Angol returned from his two-month spell out with injury by coming off the bench against Scunthorpe and could earn a place in the starting line-up.

Also nearing a return to action is fellow forward Conor Wilkinson, who was expected to return to training this week after injury.

Jobi McAnuff continues to miss out after having another operation and is assisting Embleton and Danny Webb as a coach.

Meanwhile, Embleton hopes to have Joe Widdowson and James Dayton back in training towards the end of this week.

