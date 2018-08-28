Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Is Orient teen Sotiriou ready to step into Koroma’s shoes?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 February 2019

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The talented O’s youngster has caught the eye on a number of occasions this season

Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ruel Sotiriou is only 18 and yet he continues to impress whenever called upon for Leyton Orient and has made big strides this season.

After signing his first professional contract with the O’s in May, the forward has had to be patient, but could find himself handed an opportunity some time soon.

Sotiriou made his debut for the club under Steve Davis in the FA Cup away to local rivals Dagenham & Redbridge in the fourth qualifying round on October 14 2017.

It only lasted a handful of minutes, but he earned longer stints in the National League home defeats to Macclesfield and Gateshead in the same month.

More opportunities arrived in November of that year, at Gillingham (FA Cup) and Torquay United (league), before Justin Edinburgh played the teenager at Gateshead in the FA Trophy.

This season, Sotiriou has only made two appearances for O’s, but he has developed a lot over the last 12 months.

Loan spells away from E10 have helped and in particular at Bishop’s Stortford earlier this season.

In the 2018/19 London Senior Cup, Sotiriou has been strong performer for Orient and he netted in clashes at Haringey Borough and Welling United.

Leyton Orient forward Ruel Sotiriou grabs the ball after scoring against Welling United (pic: Dave Budden).Leyton Orient forward Ruel Sotiriou grabs the ball after scoring against Welling United (pic: Dave Budden).

The former youth-teamers’ eye for a goal makes him a dangerous forward at any level of football and he is beginning to show that for O’s now too.

Saturday’s clash with Blyth Spartans, of the National League North, was a prime example of this.

Introduced for the final 16 minutes, Sotiriou was sharp and his movement caused the visitors plenty of problems.

His directness was also notable and he won Orient the free kick - which Dale Gorman swung in to set up Jamie Turley - for the winner after an incisive run.

First-team development coach Danny Webb, who has worked with Sotiriou for several seasons, was encouraged.

He said: “I have known Ruel for years and he is one of them who will always give 100 per cent.

“People say you should get that from every player and they are right, but with him you know you will get that and a little bit more.

“What is nice is in that 20 minutes there was a bit more of a polished performance from him. He is not so rough and rugged and like a bulldozer and he held the ball up well.

Ruel Sotiriou looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).Ruel Sotiriou looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“He did well to win the free kick which led to the goal and he is one of them who does need games, so whether he stays here and challenges or goes out for a month on loan we’ll have to wait and see.”

If star man Josh Koroma was fit, Sotiriou probably would be out learning his trade at either Bostik Premier or National League South level.

However, the injury to Orient’s number 19 opens up an opportunity, especially with winger James Dayton also absent.

This weekend O’s take on Hartlepool United away from home in the league and boss Justin Edinburgh needs to partner someone up front with Macauley Bonne.

Orient have plenty of options – Matt Harrold can do a job, Alabi has played there before and one of James Brophy or Jordan Maguire-Drew could play as a number 10.

Sotiriou may not have been a genuine option two months ago, but such is his desire to learn, he continues to bang on Edinburgh’s door by letting his football do the talking.

He may still be viewed as a bit too raw or lacking in experience, yet his energy and clinical touch in front of goal will definitely have O’s management team discussing his credentials at some point this week with the trip to Hartlepool in mind.

Webb added: “Josh’s injury opens the door for Ruel and also James and Matty and Brophy can play up there if needed, so all those players who haven’t necessarily got as many games as they would have liked for whatever reason.

“Ruel is a good, grounded lad and he has another two-year contract, so there’s no rush for him from a development point of view, but I’m sure he wants to get in and around it as soon as possible.

“In the mean time we have a good choice of forwards who are giving the manager food for thought.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Is Orient teen Sotiriou ready to step into Koroma’s shoes?

17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The talented O’s youngster has caught the eye on a number of occasions this season

Soccer Walks NYC launches for football fans visiting the Big Apple

15:00
Arsenal supporters outside O'Hanlon's in New York's East village

According to Forbes, results of a recent Gallup poll show ‘soccer’ will soon be America’s third favourite spectator sport.

Morpeth School enjoy success at Essex final

14:00 Jacob Ranson
U19 Girls Winner Melissa Qian from Morpeth School (Pic: Stephen Pover)

Hot shot table tennis players from Morpeth School took top honours at the Essex Regional Final of the Jack Petchey London & Essex Schools’ Table Tennis Singles Finals Qualifying event.

O’s Ogie and Kyprianou make international debuts at under-19 level

12:00 George Sessions
Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Shadrach Ogie and Hector Kyprianou have been away from Leyton Orient’s training ground this week

West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

10:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Billy Bonds at the London Stadium

Hammers will unveil stand in special ceremony before Newcastle United game

West Ham’s Top Dec is a match for leaders Liverpool

Yesterday, 16:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Liverpool's Adam Lallana (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

It was another excellent day for Declan Rice as he helps the Hammers to a draw against the leaders

Big teams, big decisions! West Ham boss can’t believe Klopp has got away with it again

Yesterday, 14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Inspired display by the Hammers earns draw against leaders Liverpool

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Notts County fans appeared extremely disappointed to see the centre back leave and everyone at the O’s can see why now

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Edinburgh’s men progress in the FA Trophy after battle with Spartans

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb praises Koroma’s maturity and discusses win over Blyth

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma has a shot saved by Salford City goalkeeper Chris Neal at the start of the second half with the score 2-0 to the visitors (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Armstrong proud of Spartans players and fans after pushing O’s close

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to beat a Blyth Spartans opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

By-election candidate criticised for tweeting antisemitic video

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kinkao Korean closed down after mice infestation discovered by council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead after Stepney fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Is Orient teen Sotiriou ready to step into Koroma’s shoes?

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Soccer Walks NYC launches for football fans visiting the Big Apple

Arsenal supporters outside O'Hanlon's in New York's East village

Morpeth School enjoy success at Essex final

U19 Girls Winner Melissa Qian from Morpeth School (Pic: Stephen Pover)

O’s Ogie and Kyprianou make international debuts at under-19 level

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

Billy Bonds at the London Stadium
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists