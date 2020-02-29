Goalkeeper Sargeant extends his Leyton Orient contract

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient have announced that goalkeeper Sam Sargeant has extended his contract at the club until the summer of 2022.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The young goalkeeper has been with Leyton Orient for seven years, having worked his way through the academy ranks and into the first team.

Sargeant made his debut for the O's four years ago, keeping a clean sheet against Yeovil Town at just 18-years of age. The shot stopper has enjoyed regular football this season, making 17 appearances in all competitions, including 12 in League Two.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line. I've been at this club for a number of years and for them to put that trust in me and offer me a new two year contract, I'm over the moon," Sargeant admitted.

"I try my hardest in training and in games, it's nice for the club to see that i have done enough to get this new deal.

"I'm looking forward to continuing the hard work for this team for another two years."

You may also want to watch:

Sargeant hopes his rise to the first team can inspire current and new academy players.

"I like being able to help younger keepers. We've all been there, trying to make your way through and it's not always easy. I've experienced a lot in my very short career, that I think a lot of people wouldn't, highs and lows.

I feel I can really inspire people coming through the academy, who in a few years, could be sat where I am now."

Head coach Ross Embleton added: "I'm absolutely delighted - one for Sarg, in terms of it gives him security and stability in knowing what his future looks like over the next couple of seasons. That is important for a lad of his age.

"The amount of games that Sam has played this year has helped his development.

"He has shown that he can perform at this level. It's a step in the right direction for him.

"The contract recognises that it's continuation for a player who has come through our academy and it gives us the opportunity to plan for the future."