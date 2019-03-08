Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

League Two: Salford City 1 Leyton Orient 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient nabbed a point late on against Salford City as they found the net in the 87th minute for a 1-1 draw.

Richie Towell gave the Ammies an early lead but his goal was cancelled out by a Chris Neal own goal for both side's to settle for a share of the spoils at Moor Lane.

Head coach Ross Embleton made one change to the starting line-up from the side that lost 3-2 to Crawley Town last weekend with Dan Happe returning while Jordan Maguire-Drew was dropped to the bench.

The first real chance of the game came in the eighth minute when O's striker Conor Wilkinson fired a shot wide of the target from 20-yards out.

Four minutes later winger James Brophy put in a cross which was turned towards goal by defender Carl Piergianni but goalkeeper Chris Neal managed to gather the ball.

A minute later the hosts opened the scoring with their first real chance as Richie Towell found the back of the net.

They almost doubled the lead in the 16th minute when Dean Brill pulled off a brilliant save as he tipped an Emmanuel Dieseruvwe header on the bar before his defence cleared the ball.

Orient striker Lee Angol shortly after looked to bend a shot in the top corner, Louis Dennis was there to get a touch on it, but the ball went out for a goal kick.

In the 24th minute the Ammies striker Adam Rooney struck the ball into the net after a shot from Dieseruvwe was parried into his path but it was flagged down for offside.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge striker Wilkinson then collected a pass from midfielder Craig Clay and hit an effort toward goal.

You may also want to watch:

The ball whistled wide of the net with three minutes left in the first-half at Moor Lane.

Nine minutes into the second-half Rooney went close as he headed just over Dean Brill's net from six yards out after connecting with a free-kick in from Danny Lloyd.

Orient captain Josh Coulson went close in the 61st minute as he nodded the ball just inches wide from a Sam Ling long throw.

Three minutes later the visitors went close once again as Clay had his shot spilled by Neal into Dennis' path but he missed the target from close range.

Embleton's side continued to press hard and former Shrewsbury Town striker Angol had his header cleared off the line by Piergianni after Ling's cross in the 68th minute.

Two minutes later, an excellent one-touch play in and around the box between Brophy and Angol led to the later having a shot but it went wide.

The 25-year-old continued to cause problems as he escaped his three markers to make the line and cross in for Wilkinson but it was cleared.

Substitute Matt Harrold got involved straight away as he chested down to Angol whose shot hit Maynard in the box.

After some immense pressure the O's did finally level the score in the 87th minute thanks to Brophy who broke into the box and fired his shot under goalkeeper Neal who ended up knocking it into his own goal.

Salford City: Neal, Wiseman, Touray, Piergianni, Maynard, Pond, Towell, Beesley, Lloyd, Dieseruvwe, Rooney.

Unused subs: Letheren, Threkeld, Walker, Whitehead, D.Jones, J.Jones.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling, Coulson (Maguire-Drew 63), Ekpiteta, Happe, Wright, Clay, Dennis (Harrold 84), Brophy (Judd 92), Angol, Wilkinson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Gorman, Marsh, Alabi.