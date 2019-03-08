Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

PUBLISHED: 16:56 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 31 August 2019

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

League Two: Salford City 1 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient nabbed a point late on against Salford City as they found the net in the 87th minute for a 1-1 draw.

Richie Towell gave the Ammies an early lead but his goal was cancelled out by a Chris Neal own goal for both side's to settle for a share of the spoils at Moor Lane.

Head coach Ross Embleton made one change to the starting line-up from the side that lost 3-2 to Crawley Town last weekend with Dan Happe returning while Jordan Maguire-Drew was dropped to the bench.

The first real chance of the game came in the eighth minute when O's striker Conor Wilkinson fired a shot wide of the target from 20-yards out.

Four minutes later winger James Brophy put in a cross which was turned towards goal by defender Carl Piergianni but goalkeeper Chris Neal managed to gather the ball.

A minute later the hosts opened the scoring with their first real chance as Richie Towell found the back of the net.

They almost doubled the lead in the 16th minute when Dean Brill pulled off a brilliant save as he tipped an Emmanuel Dieseruvwe header on the bar before his defence cleared the ball.

Orient striker Lee Angol shortly after looked to bend a shot in the top corner, Louis Dennis was there to get a touch on it, but the ball went out for a goal kick.

In the 24th minute the Ammies striker Adam Rooney struck the ball into the net after a shot from Dieseruvwe was parried into his path but it was flagged down for offside.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge striker Wilkinson then collected a pass from midfielder Craig Clay and hit an effort toward goal.

You may also want to watch:

The ball whistled wide of the net with three minutes left in the first-half at Moor Lane.

Nine minutes into the second-half Rooney went close as he headed just over Dean Brill's net from six yards out after connecting with a free-kick in from Danny Lloyd.

Orient captain Josh Coulson went close in the 61st minute as he nodded the ball just inches wide from a Sam Ling long throw.

Three minutes later the visitors went close once again as Clay had his shot spilled by Neal into Dennis' path but he missed the target from close range.

Embleton's side continued to press hard and former Shrewsbury Town striker Angol had his header cleared off the line by Piergianni after Ling's cross in the 68th minute.

Two minutes later, an excellent one-touch play in and around the box between Brophy and Angol led to the later having a shot but it went wide.

The 25-year-old continued to cause problems as he escaped his three markers to make the line and cross in for Wilkinson but it was cleared.

Substitute Matt Harrold got involved straight away as he chested down to Angol whose shot hit Maynard in the box.

After some immense pressure the O's did finally level the score in the 87th minute thanks to Brophy who broke into the box and fired his shot under goalkeeper Neal who ended up knocking it into his own goal.

Salford City: Neal, Wiseman, Touray, Piergianni, Maynard, Pond, Towell, Beesley, Lloyd, Dieseruvwe, Rooney.

Unused subs: Letheren, Threkeld, Walker, Whitehead, D.Jones, J.Jones.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling, Coulson (Maguire-Drew 63), Ekpiteta, Happe, Wright, Clay, Dennis (Harrold 84), Brophy (Judd 92), Angol, Wilkinson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Gorman, Marsh, Alabi.

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

17:13 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

The Hammers struck through Haller and Yarmolenko to collect the points

Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

16:56 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).

League Two: Salford City 1 Leyton Orient 1

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Redbridge 5

09:49
Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Redbridge ran out comfortable winners over Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium on Friday night.

FA Vase: Mixed fortunes for local rivals

09:37
Clapton took on Catholic United at Aveley's Parkside Stadium (pic Dan Wilson)

Local clubs experienced mixed fortunes in the FA Vase on Friday night.

T20: Most incredible qualification says Essex star Bopara

08:38
Ravi Bopara of Essex gets ready to bat during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Essex Eagles all-rounder Ravi Bopara hailed his side's qualification for the Vitality Blast T20 quarter-finals as 'the most incredible of my career'.

T20: Dashing Delport helps Essex beat Kent to progress

Yesterday, 21:34 Alex Smith
Cameron Delport hits 6 runs for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Cameron Delport's cavalier 64 set Essex Eagles up to beat Kent Spitfires by 10 runs and qualify for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals on Friday night.

West Ham star signs new long-term deal

Yesterday, 17:08 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manuel Lanzini signs his new deal

Hammers midfielder Manuel Lanzini pledges allegiance until 2023

T20: Essex set for must-win clash with Kent

Yesterday, 15:05
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates catching out Aaron Finch during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Essex Eagles face Kent Spitfires in the final group match of their Vitality Blast campaign at The Cloudfm County Ground tonight, and need a win to have any chance of progress.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling's March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Embleton says Orient are looking forward to Salford clash

Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient goalkeeper Brill keen to get back to solid defensive base

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

T20: Dashing Delport helps Essex beat Kent to progress

Cameron Delport hits 6 runs for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Officers clash in accounts of how ‘mass fraud’ in council youth service was dealt with

The

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Redbridge 5

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

FA Vase: Mixed fortunes for local rivals

Clapton took on Catholic United at Aveley's Parkside Stadium (pic Dan Wilson)

T20: Most incredible qualification says Essex star Bopara

Ravi Bopara of Essex gets ready to bat during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists