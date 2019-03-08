Search

Ling wants another good result at Brisbane Road

PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 August 2019

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

The full-back has enjoyed a strong start to the League Two campaign

Leyton Orient's Sam Ling in action (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient are back at home on Saturday for the visit of Crawley Town in League Two and Sam Ling is hopeful they can extend their unbeaten run at Brisbane Road.

The O's could only draw 0-0 against Stevenage last weekend, but are without a defeat in E10 since a 1-0 loss to Maidenhead United back in February.

Since then, Orient have played nine competitive matches on home turf and triumphed six times, drawing the other three, but they know they must maintain this type of record to generate momentum in a new division.

Ling said: "The more we can build on this place being a fortress and staying unbeaten, the more fans will get behind us and make it easier for us and harder for the opposition."

Crawley will travel to the capital with several players familiar with Brisbane Road - four playing members of boss Gabriele Cioffi's group have links to O's.

Goalkeeper Glen Morris spent nine seasons at Orient, making more than 100 appearances for the club and will start at his old home on Saturday hoping to impress.

Captain Jimmy Smith enjoyed lots of success in east London too during a four-year spell, but is currently out of the Crawley side and may not feature this weekend.

Ollie Palmer and Josh Doherty are in the starting XI and they have spent time with Orient recently with the former hitting double figures during two campaigns at the club under the old ownership.

The O's supporters will be wary of the aforementioned foursome coming back and haunting Ross Embleton's team, but the home fans will be more excited to see a new signing in action.

George Marsh completed a move to the club on Monday on a loan deal until January from Spurs and was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win at Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

A combative midfielder, the 20-year-old will provide much-needed depth and tenacity in the middle for O's and should prove a big hit at Brisbane Road.

Marsh has played for Tottenham Hotspur once, coming on in the FA Cup third round at Tranmere Rovers, but has played regularly in the past two pre-seasons.

He has also featured in the Football League Trophy for Spurs' under-21s and faced Crawley in the 2018/19 campaign.

The young midfielder helped Tottenham earn a 1-1 draw against the Reds, but will hope for three points this coming Saturday.

