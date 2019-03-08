Ling backing Wilkinson and Angol to get off the mark soon

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient and Stevenage's Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient have failed to score in their last three games, but went close on several occasions against Stevenage

Leyton Orient's Lee Angol attempts a header in the first half at home to Stevenage with away goalkeeper Paul Farman in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient's Lee Angol attempts a header in the first half at home to Stevenage with away goalkeeper Paul Farman in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sam Ling believes it won't be long before Leyton Orient new boys Conor Wilkinson and Lee Angol open their account for the club.

The pair moved to Brisbane Road in the summer and scored plenty in pre-season, but after four games have failed to hit the back of the net for O's.

Both had chances in the goalless draw with Stevenage on Saturday and yet couldn't get the better of Paul Farman, but Ling isn't worried.

He said: "As soon as each one of them gets a goal, I think the floodgates will open and they will start flying in for the pair of them."

James Brophy was the creator in chief for Orient, producing a number of wonderful runs, but he couldn't apply the required final cross or finish which his performance deserved.

The former Swindon Town midfielder was given a free role, after filling in at left wing-back during the first couple of games this season.

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy looks to get beyond Stevenage's Arthur Iontton (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient winger James Brophy looks to get beyond Stevenage's Arthur Iontton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ling added: "Brophs is one of those players that if you're on the opposition team you don't want to come up against him.

"I think he's been outstanding. I personally love playing with him because we always seem to be on a similar wavelength, so long may that continue for him and hopefully he can start getting the assists and goals that he so rightfully deserves."

Right-back Ling had another good game, backing up an excellent display on the first day of the season against Cheltenham Town.

He is expected to start again on Tuesday away to Mansfield Town where Orient will hope to back up this goalless draw with Stevenage.

The Stags have played four times this season, drawing 2-2 on three occasions and impressively winning 2-0 at Carlisle United last weekend.

"We need to start getting some points on the board, we have another away game on Tuesday and we know every game in the league will be tough," Ling said.

"In the changing room we know what we're capable of. We're confident heading into every game and hopefully we can get some points."