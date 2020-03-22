Search

Advanced search

Second Leyton Orient player tests positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 08:51 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 24 March 2020

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient confirmed that a second Leyton Orient first team player has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Following on from Sunday’s news that a first-team player had tested positive for the virus, communication with players and staff has been the club’s priority.

Upon confirmation that a player was showing symptoms of Covid-19, a test was taken to determine the status of said player.

You may also want to watch:

The players and staff have continued to follow government guidance throughout the process, and a self-isolation period has been observed from all who had been in contact.

The player in question is only showing mild symptoms of the virus and is on the road to recovery, however will continue to follow government guidelines and self-isolate.

The club would like to ask supporters to continue to follow government advice on Covid-19, and do your bit to help stop the spread of the virus.

You can read the latest advice online at https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Latest East London Sports News

When we get behind closed doors this is what West Ham will be like

19 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham v Castilla start

We look back on a momentous European night at Upton Park in front of just 262 people

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

48 minutes ago
A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Chairman of the British Olympic Association Hugh Robertson says it is unthinkable that this summer’s Tokyo Games will not get postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Second Leyton Orient player tests positive for Covid-19

08:51 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient confirmed that a second Leyton Orient first team player has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

08:28
Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

England Golf has annouced that clubs, courses and facilities must close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

O’s crash out of UltimateQuaranTeam tournament in the first round

Yesterday, 11:26 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was knocked out at the first hurdle of the FIFA20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament organised by the club on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

Yesterday, 08:31
A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

The Tokyo Olympics appear certain to be postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, as Canada and Australia said they were looking ahead to a 2021 Games.

Leyton Orient confirm one player has tested positive for Covid-19

Sunday, March 22, 2020 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient can confirm that a member of the first-team squad has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Coronavirus: Coping without sport, a call to arms

Saturday, March 21, 2020 Lee Power
A quiet country lane in Somerset

Unprecedented times. Social distancing, self-isolation, quarantine, lockdown, shutdown.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Second Leyton Orient player tests positive for Covid-19

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When we get behind closed doors this is what West Ham will be like

West Ham v Castilla start

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

O’s crash out of UltimateQuaranTeam tournament in the first round

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Council gave youth companies thousands of pounds to ‘influence voters’

One of the

Man who carried out violent burglary on Isle of Dogs sex worker sentenced

Solomon Abdul was found guilty of two charges of aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and causing actual bodily harm. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: East London Mosque, Whitechapel closes to prayers for first time in its history

East London Mosque in Whitechapel has closed to worshippers because of coronavirus. Picture: Google

‘We can’t open our windows’: Uncollected rubbish piling up in Tower Hamlets streets

Uncollected rubbish in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Rachael Burford

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

When we get behind closed doors this is what West Ham will be like

West Ham v Castilla start

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Second Leyton Orient player tests positive for Covid-19

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Drive 24