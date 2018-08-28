Search

O’s Ogie and Kyprianou make international debuts at under-19 level

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 06 February 2019

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Shadrach Ogie and Hector Kyprianou have been away from Leyton Orient’s training ground this week

Two of Leyton Orient’s finest young talents were handed their international debuts on Tuesday.

Last month, the O’s confirmed midfielder Hector Kyprianou had been called up to the latest Cyprus under-19 squad.

While at the start of this week, Orient revealed Shadrach Ogie would link up with the Republic of Ireland under-19s for a training camp.

On Tuesday, Kyprianou made his Cyprus debut and played 45 minutes in their 1-1 draw against Romania.

The youth-team, who will turn professional at Orient in June, has impressed on loan at Bishop’s Stortford this season.

He is set to represent his the under-19s again on Thursday when they face Romania for the second time in quick succession.

While Ogie didn’t feature in an international friendly, he did pull on the Ireland Green for a match against the National Education & Training Board.

The Republic of Ireland triumphed 2-1 with the left-back playing 45 minutes, and the experience will no doubt benefit both.

