Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield's win over Orient

PUBLISHED: 13:30 12 August 2019

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The two recent National League champions went head-to-head at Moss Rose last weekend

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell was delighted with the 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient in League Two on Saturday.

The O's headed to Moss Rose full of confidence after an opening-day win over Cheltenham Town, but were brought back down to earth in Cheshire.

Whoever grabbed the first goal was always likely to kick on and take all three points and the hosts made the breakthrough with half an hour played at Moss Rose.

Orient lost possession high up the pitch and Macclesfield were able to get forward well and work the ball to Theo Archibald, who fired home from long range.

Former Arsenal centre back Campbell told the official club website: "Leyton Orient are a great outfit, a fantastic side and we had to look at them and make sure they couldn't play in certain areas.

"On top of that, we had to start playing and we got on top, but you never know because anything can happen in football.

"The (opening) goal for us took us to another level and we were then able to build on that."

No further goals occurred and so it remained 1-0 at the break, but Orient also found a leveller in the 54th minute when Dan Happe header Jordan Maguire-Drew's corner towards goal, but Owen Evans produced a fine save.

Campbell added: "It's wonderful to have a goalkeeper of that calibre and it was tight and he made a great save to keep it 1-0.

"You always need a top player to help you out with a special save at a vital moment when you need someone to pop up. He is learning all the time and is a great lad with great technique."

It proved decisive with Orient conceding a second with 66 gone, after being hit on the counter by Macclesfield as Paddy Osadebe was played through on goal.

He had a lot of time to think and yet slotted beyond Dean Brill to essentially wrap up the points.

O's punishment was not over there though, as with seven left Theo Vassell beat Happe to Jak McCourt's cross to head home a third for Macclesfield.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield's win over Orient

13:30 George Sessions
Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The two recent National League champions went head-to-head at Moss Rose last weekend

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

13:10
England head coach Eddie Jones

England men's head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed his official 31-man squad to participate in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan beginning next month.

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Champions are far too good for the Hammers at the London Stadium

FA Cup: Tower Hamlets progress; Sporting Bengal, Clapton, Redbridge out

Saturday, August 10, 2019 Lee Power
Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets booked their place in the FA Cup preliminary round with success on Saturday, but Sporting Bengal, Clapton and Redbridge all bowed out of the competition.

O's humbled by Sol's Silkmen at Moss Rose

Saturday, August 10, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

League Two: Macclesfield Town 3 Leyton Orient 0

West Ham swept aside by awesome Manchester City

Saturday, August 10, 2019 Dave Evans at the London Stadium
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) scores his side's third goal of the game which is disallowed after VAR check during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers are crushed by champions with VAR playing a part

T20: Rain ruins Essex hopes at Glamorgan

Saturday, August 10, 2019
Cameron Delport hits out for Essex (pic Gavin Elliis/TGS Photo)

Only four overs of play were possible at a soggy Sophia Gardens on Friday night, after Essex, who were put in by Glamorgan, had reached 30-1.

Hamlets and Bengal prepare for FA Cup encounters

Friday, August 9, 2019 George Sessions
Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

The two Mile End Stadium clubs will be hoping to bounce back after midweek defeats in the Essex Senior League

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

O's humbled by Sol's Silkmen at Moss Rose

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield's win over Orient

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to do battle with Justin's old team-mate

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

NHS staff face growing violence in east London’s hospitals

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Bid to prevent more Tower Hamlets election fraud with new checks on who’s registered to vote

Tackling voter fraud... new Tower Hamlets electoral register. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Tower Hamlets and Hackney rehearse for 2021 national census countdown

Dipen Rajyaguru... looking forward to meeting people for census rehersal in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Office for National Statistics (inset) and Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield’s win over Orient

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to prevent more Tower Hamlets election fraud with new checks on who’s registered to vote

Tackling voter fraud... new Tower Hamlets electoral register. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists