Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield's win over Orient

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The two recent National League champions went head-to-head at Moss Rose last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell was delighted with the 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient in League Two on Saturday.

The O's headed to Moss Rose full of confidence after an opening-day win over Cheltenham Town, but were brought back down to earth in Cheshire.

Whoever grabbed the first goal was always likely to kick on and take all three points and the hosts made the breakthrough with half an hour played at Moss Rose.

Orient lost possession high up the pitch and Macclesfield were able to get forward well and work the ball to Theo Archibald, who fired home from long range.

Former Arsenal centre back Campbell told the official club website: "Leyton Orient are a great outfit, a fantastic side and we had to look at them and make sure they couldn't play in certain areas.

"On top of that, we had to start playing and we got on top, but you never know because anything can happen in football.

"The (opening) goal for us took us to another level and we were then able to build on that."

No further goals occurred and so it remained 1-0 at the break, but Orient also found a leveller in the 54th minute when Dan Happe header Jordan Maguire-Drew's corner towards goal, but Owen Evans produced a fine save.

Campbell added: "It's wonderful to have a goalkeeper of that calibre and it was tight and he made a great save to keep it 1-0.

"You always need a top player to help you out with a special save at a vital moment when you need someone to pop up. He is learning all the time and is a great lad with great technique."

It proved decisive with Orient conceding a second with 66 gone, after being hit on the counter by Macclesfield as Paddy Osadebe was played through on goal.

He had a lot of time to think and yet slotted beyond Dean Brill to essentially wrap up the points.

O's punishment was not over there though, as with seven left Theo Vassell beat Happe to Jak McCourt's cross to head home a third for Macclesfield.