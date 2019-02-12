Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

The defender signed for Aldershot Town on Tuesday afternoon, but suffered a defeat on his debut to see the lead at the top change

George Elokobi’s arrival at Aldershot Town failed to see them stop Solihull Moors on Tuesday night as the Midlands club triumphed 3-0 on the road to take over at the top of the National League from Leyton Orient.

The O’s had been leaders since a 3-1 home win over Bromley back on November 17 and were approaching three months at the summit.

However, with Solihull in action this midweek, the east Londoners knew there was a chance they could slip back down to second.

All Orient fans were Aldershot supporters for the night anyway, but when the Shots announced the signing of George Elokobi on Tuesday afternoon it only added to the O’s connection.

Ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Elokobi went straight into Gary Waddock’s backline, but he was helpless to preventing a comprehensive away win.

Moors secured a 3-0 triumph with Nathan Blissett grabbing a hat-trick to show they are not feeling the pressure.

The result sent Tim Flowers’ team to the top on 63 points from 33 games, although they have now played a game more than the likes of Orient, Wrexham, AFC Fylde and Salford City.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, the Ammies lost 3-0 at Maidstone United in the last 16 of the FA Trophy after playing a weakened team in Kent.

Fylde progressed into the quarter-finals of the competition, though, with a 4-1 victory over Ramsbottom United meaning O’s, Solihull and the Coasters will not feature in the league on February 23, which could see Salford and Wrexham take advantage.

Approaching the business end of the season, it looks like there will be lots of twists and turns at the top and especially with so many clubs involved.

Sixth-placed Sutton United and possibly even Harrogate Town, in seventh, cannot be ruled out of the title race just yet.

For Orient, after being top for so long, they may now find themselves off the summit for a while due to their involvement in the Trophy.

O’s only play twice in the league between now and March 2 while most of their rivals for promotion will be in action three times.

Hold on, it’s going to be a bumpy ride!