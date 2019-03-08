Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 June 2019

Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Archant

Steve Jenkins and Peter Kitchen will visit the McCrae's Battalion Memorial Cairn before they head to O's very own Somme Memorial on July 1

The McCrae's memorial cairn in Contalmaison on the Somme FranceThe McCrae's memorial cairn in Contalmaison on the Somme France

The O's Somme Memorial Fund is proud to announce that Chairman Steve Jenkins and Patron Peter Kitchen will be involved in a joint commemoration service, which has been arranged in conjunction with representatives of the McCrae's Battalion Trust, who are linked to the Heart of Midlothian Football Club.

The service will take place on Monday, July 1 in the villages of both Contalmaison and Flers on the Somme battlefields in Northern France.

This is the first such service arranged between the two organisations, when groups from both, along with the respective Mayors and local villagers, will come together to remember the service and sacrifice made by professional footballers from both Hearts and other Scottish football clubs, as well as Clapton Orient FC, exactly 103 years after the start of the Battle of the Somme, the bloodiest day in the history of the British Army.

These footballers were the first Scottish and English professionals to enlist en masse into the army in 1914 at the outbreak of the Great War.

A large number of the Hearts team, along with its supporters and share-holders joined up into the 16th Royal Scots, being the first to sign up following a call to arms by the charismatic Colonel Sir George McCrae, after whom the battalion was named.

Players from Hibernian, Raith Rovers, Falkirk and Dunfermline were also to enlist along with a large number of supporters.

Just three weeks later, the players, officials and supporters of Clapton Orient enlisted into the 17th Bn Middlesex Regiment at a special recruitment meeting to raise the Battalion, which was held at Fulham Town Hall in December 1914, in response to calls for English footballers to 'do their duty'.

O's captain Fred 'Spider' Parker was the first to sign for 'King and Country'. The 17th Middlesex was to be more commonly known as 'The Footballers' Battalion'.

Former Orient forward Kitchen, who has been visiting the Somme battlefields annually since 1980, and Jenkins, deputy chairman of The Leyton Orient Supporters' Club, co-produced 'The Greater Game' alongside playwriter Michael Head.

The play was based on Jenkins' book 'They Took The Lead' which tells the unique and true story of the O's major contribution to the Footballers' Battalion in the Great War. The play was staged at the Waterloo East Theatre in London.

One of the guests at the play was Lt Col Gary Tait OBE, Chairman of the McCrae's Battalion Trust who has seen active service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tait was enthralled by the production and was also a guest weeks later at the O's game versus Salford during the club's very successful National League campaign.

He became very keen to further develop the links between the two clubs and their mutual Great War connections.

Sadly, Tait very recently lost his long battle with cancer, but it is hoped that the links he helped to forge between the two organisations and football clubs will be a lasting tribute to his memory.

Jenkins, who has also organised a number of visits to the battlefields of France and Belgium for O's supporters, along with Kitchen were founding members of the O's Somme Memorial fund in 2009.

Along with treasurer Malcolm McCarthy MBE, they are justifiably proud of having already had a permanent memorial to the O's heroes, erected and unveiled on the Somme battlefields in July 2011.

The O's Somme Memorial Fund is extremely pleased to be able to further develop closer ties between the two football clubs who have such a proud and noble history in the Great War, by bringing them together for this first ever joint commemoration.

The hope is it will be a fitting tribute to not only the 'Pals of 1914' but also to all the professional footballers who fought in World War One.

The McCrae's Battalion Memorial Cairn is in the village of Contalmaison, near Albert in Northern France, in the heart of the Somme battlefields, and the commemoration service will start there at 9am July 1.

It will then move onto the village of Flers, approx 3 miles away, where O's Memorial proudly stands and where a commemorative service will be held, starting around 10.30am.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

46 minutes ago
Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Steve Jenkins and Peter Kitchen will visit the McCrae's Battalion Memorial Cairn before they head to O's very own Somme Memorial on July 1

Leyton Orient face long trip to Plymouth Argyle in Carabao Cup first round

Yesterday, 20:01 Dan Bennett
Ross Embleton on the touchline during his first stint as Leyton Orient's interim head coach (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are faced with an away tie at Plymouth Argyle in the First Round of the Carabao Cup.

Comedian Jimmy Car stars in MLB London series

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Jimmy Carr poses with a baseball bat (Pic: CSM Sport & Entertainment)

Comedian Jimmy Carr returns in episode two of Major League Baseball's three-part series to uncover some of the unique traditions associated with America's favourite past time.

Orient start League Two campaign at home to Cheltenham

Yesterday, 09:01 George Sessions
The scenes when Leyton Orient last played a League Two match at Brisbane Road, O's supporters invaded the pitch during the match with Colchester United on April 29 2017 to protest against the old ownership of the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's will play three of their first five matches back in the Football League at Brisbane Road

O's make right call with Embleton appointment, but fans must back him

Wed, 18:30 George Sessions
Danny Webb (left) and Ross Embleton celebrate after Leyton Orient win at AFC Telford United to qualify for the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former AFC Bournemouth coach has a long affiliation with Leyton Orient and will give everything to continue Justin Edinburgh's legacy

Turley agrees to extend Orient stay

Wed, 16:00 George Sessions
Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The centre back made a big impression at Brisbane Road during the second half of the 2018/19 season

O's confirm Embleton as interim head coach with Webb and McAnuff assisting him

Wed, 14:00 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh (left), Danny Webb (centre) and Ross Embleton celebrate Leyton Orient winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Captain Jobi McAnuff has taken up an interim player-coach role with Danny Webb now interim assistant coach

Wilkinson thanks Dagenham for helping him 'love the game again'

Tue, 15:00 George Sessions
Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

The forward departed Victoria Road on Monday to sign with Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Chairman Travis suggests Orient will keep coaching team continuity

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's make right call with Embleton appointment, but fans must back him

Danny Webb (left) and Ross Embleton celebrate after Leyton Orient win at AFC Telford United to qualify for the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Charlton forward Bonne sends farewell message to O's fans

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

CCTV footage shows shop worker fighting off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Do you know who this man is? Pic: Submitted

Police name man stabbed to death in Poplar

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Alton Street, Poplar on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Jailed: burglar who snatched Royal Pharmaceutical Society’s historic chain of office

Convicted burglar Allan Tierney... jailed for Royal Pharmaceutical Society break-in. Picture: Met Police

New council homes are coming to Wapping

How the development at Reardon Street and Wapping Lane will look. Pic LBTH

How Gaddafi’s frozen assets can be used for Canary Wharf’s IRA bombing victims

Wayne Gruber... BEM in Queen's Birthday Honours. Picture: Mike Brooke

Leyton Orient face long trip to Plymouth Argyle in Carabao Cup first round

Ross Embleton on the touchline during his first stint as Leyton Orient's interim head coach (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists