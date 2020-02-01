League Two: Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 3

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ruel Sotiriou scored twice as Leyton Orient claimed three important points against bottom club Stevenage on Saturday.

Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Despite a bright start from the hosts, it was the away side who went ahead on 18 minutes as Sotiriou drove a shot through Paul Farman and into the far corner.

A quickfire double on 58 and 61 minutes put the game to bed as Ousseynou Cisse turned home a free-kick from close range before Sotiriou got his second of the afternoon with a low shot.

O's boss Ross Embleton handed Lawrence Vigouroux his debut in goal, while new striker Danny Johnson was included on the bench after his move from Dundee, following midweek defeat at Crewe.

Boro's Graham Westley, meanwhile, made three changes from the side that lost at Grimsby on Tuesday, with David Parkhouse, Dean Parrett and Terence Vancooten replacing Simeon Jackson, Luther James-Wildin and Tyler Denton in their starting XI.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham youngster Dan Kemp was also included among the substitutes after Boro secured the deadline day loan signing of the highly-rated winger.

And the hosts had some good chances early on as Jake Cassidy headed just over from a corner before seeing Vigouroux save his low shot inside the area, while Charlie Carter also forced a save from the O's goalkeeper.

Stevenage were made to rue those missed chances on 18 minutes as Orient took the lead with their first shot on target.

Sotiriou was found in space on the right side of the area and he drove a shot through Farman - who will be disappointed not to have done better - and into the far corner, sending the sold out away end by the goal into raptures.

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage and Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

The rest of the half was a scrappy one and neither side had a clear cut chance as the away side went into the break ahead.

Orient struck the killer blow just before the hour mark to make it 2-0 and leave Boro with a mountain to climb.

A free-kick floated was into the box after a foul by Dean Parrett and saw Cisse lurking at the back post to tap home inside the six-yard box and double the away side's lead.

It was 3-0 and game over on 61 minutes as Stevenage capitulated, with Sotiriou getting his second of the afternoon as Farman failed to get down to stop his near post shot.

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Boro couldn't even find a consolation as their goal scoring woes continue, with relegation from the Football League looking more and more likely as the weeks go by.

Defeat leaves Stevenage four points from safety at the bottom, while Orient moved up to 18th place and are now 12 points above the solitary relegation place, ahead of a home match against lowly Macclesfield next weekend.

Leyton Orient: VIgouroux, Marsh, Ekpiteta, Happe, Brophy, Wright, Cisse, Clay (Kyprianou 82), Sotiriou (Angol 79), Wilkinson, Maguire-Drew (Johnson 72).

Unused subs: Widdowson, Coulson, Sargeant.

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Attendance: 4,357.

Terence Vancooten of Stevenage and Craig Clay of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

