Late goals seal victory for Leyton Orient away to Stevenage

Jordan Maguire-Drew Of Leyton Orient F.C. scores the first Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

League Two: Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 2

Leyton Orient made it back-to-back wins in League Two as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Stevenage to wrap up a good week.

Second-half goals from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson sealed the three points for the O’s at the Lamex Stadium.

Head coach Ross Embleton made just one change from the side that sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in mid-week with Conor Wilkinson coming back into the team and Jordan Maguire-Drew dropping back onto the bench.

It was a fast-paced start from both sides but neither capitalising or creating any real chances until the 13th minute of play when Stevenage left-back Ben Coker found Danny Newton from out on the left flank.

The striker got his head to it but was denied by Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, who then also pushed an effort from Jack Aitchison wide of the post from 20 yards out.

The hosts midfielder then went for goal once again, this time from a free-kick, after Craig Clay’s foul but the ball spiralled high and wide of the target.

In the 20th minute Stevenage defender Scott Cuthbert nodded down an Aitchison cross to Danny Newton who shot, but Vigouroux made the save from six yards, and just one minute later the O’s Conor Wilkinson went close.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker fired just wide, as captain Jobi McAnuff backheeled the ball into his path, as they switched positions on the edge of the box.

Stevenage were awarded a free-kick shortly after, where Coker stepped up, but hit the wall with his effort although the ball bounced into the path of Arthur Read who connected with the ball.

Vigouroux spilled the midfielder’s effort but managed to get to the loose ball in time before back down the other end McAnuff sent a shot over the crossbar.

The hosts goalkeeper then came to the rescue as Orient started to finally press the hosts as Jamie Cumming tipped a Wilkinson shot over the bar as McAnuff picked him out just before the break.

Orient lost youngster Ruel Sotiriou with a slight knock at half-time and was replaced by Jordan Maguire-Drew for the second-half.

Alex Revell’s men started the brighter of the two sides as they put pressure on with Dan Happe being forced to break up the play before a ball over the top evaded the Orient backline and allowed Elliott List in on goal to shoot, but Vigouroux denied the former Crystal Palace academy product.

Orient substitute Maguire-Drew was then found in space and cut in, and almost sneaking it in at the near post in the 52nd minute of play.

Ten minutes later the substitute grabbed the opening goal as he chipped the ball into the bottom left corner after the ball was switched across the box to the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster by the in-form Danny Johnson as the O’s broke into the box.

Orient doubled their lead only three minutes later as Wilkinson he tapped home his fifth goal of the season at the back post after 38-year-old raced down the left flank beating his markers to deliver the cross into the attacker.

Former Gillingham attacker Wilkinson tried for his second of the match as Johnson picked him out on the right flank, where he cut in, and let fly with a solid left-footed effort but it was punched away by Cumming.

Stevenage ramped up the pressure and they searched for a way back into the contest with Vigouroux denied substitutes Inih Effiong and Tyrone Marsh as the time ticked down.

The O’s held on.

Stevenage: Cumming, James-Wildin, Coker (Oteh 68), Cuthbert, Osborne, Newton (Effiong 61), Hutton, List (Marsh 61), Read, Marshall, Aitchison.

Unused subs: Johnson, Vincelot, Prosser, Carter.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Clay, McAnuff (Dennis 66), Wilkinson (Wright 78), Sotiriou (Maguire-Drew 45), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Turley, Dayton.