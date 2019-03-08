O’s expecting a fully fit squad for trip to Sutton

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is hoping to have a fully fit squad to choose from their trip to Sutton United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O’s make the trip to Gander Green Lane on Saturday as they look to remain top of the National League table with Salford City and Solihull Moors hot on their tails.

They currently sit two points clear of the Amnies with four matches left to play this campaign.

Captain Jobi McAnuff has missed the last three games through injury but is expected to return.

Defender Jamie Turley who picked up a hamstring injury in Orient’s 2-0 victory over AFC Fylde could also return.

“I hope so, Turls hopefully as well, if we go into it like we expect we should then hopefully we’ll have a fully fit squad to pick from.”

The former Northampton Town boss knows it will be a tough test as the U’s are still chasing down a play-off place.

Sutton picked up a 2-1 win away to Boreham Wood on the weekend thanks to goals from former O’s academy product Harry Beautyman and fellow midfielder Craig Eastmond.

“Every game is tough, I always tell you, there is no easy game in this league.

“They had a good result themselves on the weekend, but we know what is required to go there and get a result.”

But Edinburgh knows the mood is good in the camp and expects his squad to cope with the pressure.

“It’s difficult we’re in a pressured situation now, the pressure is on but I said at the weekend there is pressure on us as a club every week.

“The mood has been good, obviously we were disappointed with results in the previous week in terms of the points we got, but I still believe the performances were there.

“If we continue to perform like that then we know we’ll be alright.”

The 49-year-old insists they will not be eagerly watching their title rivals results as they can’t affect results other than their own.

“We can’t affect that, you speak to any manager, of course all the teams would have wanted us to get beat against Eastleigh but they can’t affect it and we can’t affect anyone else’s.

“There is four games where we can affect the result, what I’ll always say to players in these next four games is that it’s about controlling the performance, and that’s all we can do.”