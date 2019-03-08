Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Team News: AFC Telford United vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 March 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s will be without Jay Simpson for the FA Trophy semi-final second leg

Jay Simpson looks set to miss Leyton Orient’s clash away to AFC Telford United later this afternoon.

The forward, who joined the club in February, hasn’t played since suffering a slight hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Wrexham on March 9.

Head coach Justin Edinburgh revealed last weekend the speedy hitman was set return to training during this week, but the FA Trophy semi-final second leg will come just too soon for the 30-year-old.

Matt Harrold has often partnered Macauley Bonne up front in Simpson’s absence and could do so again, although behind them will most likely be fit again Josh Koroma.

The youngster returned from a hamstring injury during the 1-0 victory over Telford on Saturday and looked sharp.

It therefore seems likely he will be included from the off today, while Joe Widdowson is back fit again after a minor knee issue.

Boss Edinburgh will stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation which has served Orient well over the last month.

He will remain without several players though, with Jordan Maguire-Drew (calf) and Myles Judd (hamstring) out until May.

Charlie Lee’s knee injury continues to be managed by O’s with the club reluctant to make the experienced midfielder play through the pain barrier again.

Elsewhere, Sam Ling (hamstring) and Marvin Ekpiteta (ankle) are expected to be fit to start at New Bucks Head with Orient looking to make it back to Wembley for the first time since the infamous League One play-off final in May 2014.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Team News: AFC Telford United vs Leyton Orient

16 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will be without Jay Simpson for the FA Trophy semi-final second leg

Camacho: I’ll prove doubters wrong and beat Okolie

Yesterday, 18:00
Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Canning Town’s Wadi Camacho will start as a sizeable underdog when he faces Hackney’s Lawrence Okolie, the unbeaten British cruiserweight king, on Saturday.

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has heaped praise on player-manager Jamie Cureton for the job he’s doing at Bishop’s Stortford.

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 13:00
The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Leyton Orient head for Vanarama National League North outfit Telford United for the second leg of their Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final on Saturday.

O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Fans arrive on Wembley Way (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Leyton Orient remain on course for a historic ‘Non-League Double’ but won’t have it all their own way in Shropshire

Cruiserweight rivals Okolie and Camacho ready to do battle on Matchroom show

Thu, 17:00 Len Whaley
Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

British rivals to meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend

East London women in national semi-final

Thu, 17:00
The East London women's firsts face the camera (pic: ELHC)

A round-up of the latest matches involving East London sides

Koroma and Bonne spurring each other to success with Orient

Thu, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma shows his frustration after a dangerous tackle by Salford City opponent Nathan Pond (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The pair have struck up a wonderful partnership this season and reunited it briefly last weekend

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Cowan: We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on Orient

Dean Brill punches a cross into Leyton Orient's area clear (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Happe continues excellent 2019 with England C debut

Former Repton ABC boxer Daniel Happe (left) with his son Dan Happe after the Leyton Orient defender made his England C debut against Wales C (pic: Daniel Happe).

O’s want to keep hold of current ‘fantastic feeling’

Marvin Ekpiteta scores and runs to celebrate with Leyton Orient team-mate Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Telford will come out ‘all guns blazing’

AFC Telford United's captain Shane Sutton at New Bucks Head (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Bonne talks up depth of O’s squad after recent winning run despite his goal drought

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News has been stripped of its licence. Pic: Rachael Burford.

Government will pay for for extra security at mosques in Tower Hamlets

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally at prayers held at the East London Mosque for the victims of the Christchurch mosques shootings. Pic: Ken Mears

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Team News: AFC Telford United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Camacho: I’ll prove doubters wrong and beat Okolie

Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Fans arrive on Wembley Way (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists