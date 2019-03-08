Team News: AFC Telford United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League

The O’s will be without Jay Simpson for the FA Trophy semi-final second leg

Jay Simpson looks set to miss Leyton Orient’s clash away to AFC Telford United later this afternoon.

The forward, who joined the club in February, hasn’t played since suffering a slight hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Wrexham on March 9.

Head coach Justin Edinburgh revealed last weekend the speedy hitman was set return to training during this week, but the FA Trophy semi-final second leg will come just too soon for the 30-year-old.

Matt Harrold has often partnered Macauley Bonne up front in Simpson’s absence and could do so again, although behind them will most likely be fit again Josh Koroma.

The youngster returned from a hamstring injury during the 1-0 victory over Telford on Saturday and looked sharp.

It therefore seems likely he will be included from the off today, while Joe Widdowson is back fit again after a minor knee issue.

Boss Edinburgh will stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation which has served Orient well over the last month.

He will remain without several players though, with Jordan Maguire-Drew (calf) and Myles Judd (hamstring) out until May.

Charlie Lee’s knee injury continues to be managed by O’s with the club reluctant to make the experienced midfielder play through the pain barrier again.

Elsewhere, Sam Ling (hamstring) and Marvin Ekpiteta (ankle) are expected to be fit to start at New Bucks Head with Orient looking to make it back to Wembley for the first time since the infamous League One play-off final in May 2014.