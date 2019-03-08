Search

Team News: Aldershot Town vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 March 2019

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s could make changes to their team for the trip to Hampshire

Josh Coulson could earn a recall for Leyton Orient’s clash at Aldershot Town in the National League later this evening.

The experienced defender was on the bench for the 1-0 win over Wrexham last weekend, but only as a precautionary measure following a lay-off with a hamstring injury at the beginning of the year.

Jamie Turley impressed in his place, however, so boss Justin Edinburgh has a difficult decision to make in Hampshire.

O’s assistant Ross Embleton said: “We don’t want any of our players returning after the lay-off they have had and then falling again and missing for a real important period of the season.

“The gaffer, I think, made a very good decision to give Josh some time off and although he would have been disappointed not to play in a match of this magnitude, long-term it will be a real benefit to him and a good decision.

“Jamie Turley had also not done anything wrong. He came into the club and was thrown in quickly and put in some good performances and warranted being back in the team.”

Elsewhere, O’s will have to check on the fitness of midfielder Charlie Lee, who was not on the bench for Saturday’s 12.35pm kick-off.

He has managed an injury for a lengthy period of time now and felt some pain following last Tuesday’s 3-2 win at Barrow.

“Charlie’s had an ongoing problem with his knee. I think it was Chesterfield away (September 1) that he first experienced coming off the pitch with that knee injury and it’s taken him some time to get over it,” Embleton said.

“He came on and did a very good job against Barrow on Tuesday night, but when he came into training on Thursday morning it was too sore for him to continue with the warm-up.

“Sometimes it can settle down quite quickly, but other times he can tweak it and that’s the annoying thing – we’re just hoping it settles down quickly this time.”

Orient should be able to call upon Sam Ling and Jay Simpson against the Shots despite the pair coming off with slight knee and hamstring issues respectively.

Embleton added: “I know Jay was feeling a little bit tight for the first time and I don’t think Sam’s knee is particular serious. We’ll have to wait and see what Jay’s issue is like once it’s settled down, but hopefully it’s just fatigue.”

James Dayton continues to work his way back to full fitness, but given some of the comments made post-match by O’s assistant, he will have to bid his time.

The club are trying to arrange a behind closed doors match this week to give people like Dayton and Josh Koroma game time to continue their rehabilitation.

“It’s very close now for James and it’s just about him getting more minutes out on the training pitch,” Embleton added.

“He looks sharper every time he comes out and trains and he always looks that little better for it. He has given himself a chance.

“We’re trying to organise a friendly or reserve game this week to try and get those that are close an opportunity to get time out on the pitch because you don’t want to be using league games or big cup games to bring those players into the team.”

