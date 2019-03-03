Search

Team News: Barrow vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 March 2019

Leyton Orient's Myles Judd and Boreham Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Myles Judd and Boreham Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Myles Judd will be absent again, but his season may not be over just yet

Leyton Orient will be without Myles Judd for the foreseeable future after he suffered a hamstring injury in training last week.

The right-back missed the 2-1 win at Havant & Waterlooville in the National League on Saturday and boss Justin Edinburgh admitted the defender looks likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

However, there is still a chance Judd could return and feature for O’s again before the season is out.

Orient’s academy graduate is understood to have suffered a grade three tear, but he is unlikely to have surgery on the injury.

It seems he will miss around 10 weeks of football, although if he can return ahead of schedule, he could return for the club this term.

The FA Trophy final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 19 and if Judd can come through his rehabilitation with no setbacks, he may be in contention for the clash if O’s are to get past AFC Telford United in the last-four.

Right now it will be at the forefront of the 20-year-old’s mind as he tries to come back from this injury quicker than expected.

Aside from Judd, boss Edinburgh will not have too many other players absent for the long trip up to Barrow.

This clash is likely to come too soon for Josh Koroma, who is also working his way back from a hamstring issue.

James Dayton will hope to be part of the squad, however, after he recently stepped up rehab on his knee injury.

Even if the winger is available for selection, though, he will have to settle for a spot amongst the replacements at the Bluebirds.

Orient went with a 3-4-1-2 formation at Havant on Saturday and the chances are they will stick with it tonight.

Matt Harrold impressed off the bench in Hampshire and he will be pushing for a role in the starting XI after slowly finding his form this year.

If he does come into the team, it may be in place of Simpson, who is still finding his feet again after a lengthy period without a game prior to signing for O’s.

Edinburgh’s side know a victory later will move them up to second in the standings ahead of Saturday’s clash with leaders Wrexham.

Barrow will be no pushovers, however, and warranted the 2-2 draw they secured in E10 back in August.

Ian Evatt has done excellently with the Cumbria-based club and led them to 12th in the table with a record of 12 wins, 10 draws and 13 defeats from 35 games this season.

Yet O’s travelled up north on Monday afternoon and will hope not travelling up on the day will make a difference as they eye back-to-back league wins.

