Team News: Brackley Town vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient centre back Marvin Ekpiteta tackles Hartlepool United's Luke James (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Marvin Ekpiteta will hope to make his first appearance in over a month

Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta should return to the fold for the FA Trophy quarter-final tie away to Brackley Town this afternoon.

The former East Thurrock centre back has not featured for O’s since the 1-0 victory at Wrexham in the second round on January 13.

He suffered an ankle injury in Wales, but has recovered quickly and was on the bench for last weekend’s defeat at home to Maidenhead United.

Given the amount of games Jamie Turley and Dan Happe have played over the last month, head coach Justin Edinburgh will definitely be tempted to give one a rest and bring Ekpiteta back into the starting XI for the last-eight clash with Saints.

At the same time, though, he will be cautious of rushing the defender in too soon and especially in a game as importance as this one.

Elsewhere, Josh Coulson, James Dayton and Josh Koroma are progressing well from their hamstring injuries.

It remains to be seen when they will be back, but Coulson and Dayton will be pushing to be involved in the matchday squad today given they’ve trained recently.

Boss Edinburgh will also have some decisions to make on whether he rests players like he has for previous rounds or if he goes with his strongest side this time.

Jordan Maguire-Drew, like Ekpiteta, was back on the bench last weekend and he will hope to start against Brackley as Orient look to qualify for the semi-finals.