Team News: Bromley vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s will have to check on the fitness of several key players

Leyton Orient face another London derby this evening away to Bromley and captain Jobi McAnuff will need to be assessed.

The O’s skipper was replaced at half time of Saturday’s goalless draw at Barnet in the National League.

McAnuff was struggling with a groin problem and boss Justin Edinburgh will have to make a decision on his availability.

If the experienced midfielder doesn’t recover in time, Charlie Lee should replace him like he did at the Hive last weekend.

Elsewhere, Josh Koroma is another player who will need to be checked on after he complained about a tight hamstring on Saturday.

After only just returning from a seven-week absence, Edinburgh will be cautious with his talented young attacker.

Orient will continue to be without forward Matt Harrold, but he will serve the last of his three-match suspension this evening.

Myles Judd (hamstring) and Jordan Maguire-Drew (calf) remain long-term absentees, but the news elsewhere is better.

Sam Ling is expected to be available again soon after a hamstring problem, though this clash with the Ravens may come too early.

Meanwhile Jamie Turley’s hamstring issue is not very severe and he should return at some point this month, potentially for the visit to Sutton United on April 13.

With Judd, Ling and Turley absent, midfielder Alex Lawless is expected to continue in his unorthodox role of right-wing back.

He impressed at Barnet and will hope to help Orient extend their lead at the summit with another positive result tonight.