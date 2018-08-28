Search

Team News: Hartlepool United vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 February 2019

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s big guns to return for latest National League encounter

Justin Edinburgh will recall a number of his key Leyton Orient players for the trip to Hartlepool United today.

The O’s return to National League action - after beating Blyth Spartans 1-0 in the FA Trophy last weekend - hoping to remain at the summit.

Head coach Edinburgh didn’t use Joe Widdowson, Jobi McAnuff, Craig Clay, Charlie Lee or Macauley Bonne for the cup clash.

All five are set to return to the starting XI this afternoon, however, and will attempt to make it back-to-back wins in the division.

Josh Koroma will remain on the sidelines with a hamstring injury alongside defenders Marvin Ekpiteta (ankle) and Josh Coulson (hamstring).

There are a couple of difficult decisions for Edinburgh to make in certain positions, especially up front.

With Koroma injured, Orient’s head coach must decide whether Matt Harrold, James Alabi or Ruel Sotiriou partner Bonne in attack.

He could also try one of James Brophy or Jordan Maguire-Drew just behind the O’s top goalscorer at Victoria Park.

Elsewhere, a decision needs to be made at right-back with Sam Ling and Myles Judd vying for one spot.

In the heart of Orient’s defence, Dan Happe and Jamie Turley will continue and look to keep a third straight clean sheet.

