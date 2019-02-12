Team News: Havant & Waterlooville vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient centre back Jamie Turley wins the ball against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Jamie Turley is fit again, but will he even make the bench for the fixture in Hampshire?

Leyton Orient have a number of options at the centre of defence for the trip to Havant & Waterlooville in the National League later today.

Justin Edinburgh has had to make do with just Dan Happe and Jamie Turley in recent weeks, but now has everyone fit and raring to go.

Last weekend, Josh Coulson made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench at Brackley Town and helped the O’s overturn a deficit to win 2-1 and reach the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

Marvin Ekpiteta had started the match, though he needed to be replaced by Coulson in the second half when he suffered a blow to the face.

The former East Thurrock United defender broke his nose, but has been given a mask and can feature against Havant if needed.

Recent recruit Turley missed the clash at Brackley with a groin strain, yet he is fit too and will hope to play some part against the Hawks.

Happe impressed last Saturday, particularly in the second-half, and scored the winner, but even he isn’t guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

It means Edinburgh has a tough choice to make at West Leigh Park now, with plenty of competition at the heart of Orient’s back four.

Further forward, the likes of Josh Koroma (hamstring) and James Dayton (knee) have stepped up their recovery of late and are pushing for a return over the next week.

Elsewhere, Matt Harrold and Jordan Maguire-Drew impressed off the bench last time out and certainly the latter will hope to start against 21st-placed Havant.

Lee Bradbury’s team have been in the bottom four for a large part of the campaign, but have drawn three of their last five matches 0-0 so won’t be an easy nut to crack.