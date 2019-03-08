Team News: Leyton Orient vs AFC Telford United

O’s to be without Jordan Maguire-Drew and possibly Jay Simpson for FA Trophy semi-final first leg

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh will be without two key players when AFC Telford United travel to the capital for the FA Trophy semi-final first leg today.

On Tuesday night at Aldershot Town, the O’s were missing forward Jay Simpson due to a tight hamstring and the problem looks set to keep him out of this afternoon’s tie.

In addition to Simpson, Jordan Maguire-Drew is likely to spend the next few weeks on the treatment table after suffering a grade two calf tear.

He suffered the issue in the 2-1 win at Shots and could miss over a month of football, which is a big blow for Orient.

Fortunately for boss Edinburgh and the club, the majority of their other injury problems have now cleared up.

Myles Judd remains out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring issue, but talented youngster Josh Koroma should return to the fold today.

He hasn’t played for O’s since the 3-0 win over Maidstone United on January 26, yet should be raring to go for this clash.

Koroma may have to settle for a place on the bench, though fans will most definitely welcome his return to full fitness.

In Maguire-Drew’s absence, James Brophy managed to make an impact and set up both of Josh Coulson’s goals on Tuesday and he will hope to start against Telford.

Edinburgh will have to make a decision over whether he picks his best starting XI or tries to give an opportunity to the fringe members of his squad.

Despite the amount of games Orient have played of late, it seems likely the boss will go with his strongest team in the hope of taking a healthy advantage to Shropshire for the return leg on March 23.