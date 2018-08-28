Team News: Leyton Orient vs Blyth Spartans

Ebbsfleet United midfielder Adam Drury tackles Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

Josh Koroma to miss the FA Trophy tie and the next three to four weeks

Leyton Orient will be without Josh Koroma for the FA Trophy third round tie at home to Blyth Spartans.

The attacker suffered a hamstring injury during the 3-0 win over Maidstone United in the National League last Saturday.

Earlier this week the club confirmed Koroma would miss the next three to four weeks, and so it leaves Justin Edinburgh with a problem to solve.

Against Maidstone, he introduced Matt Harrold off the bench and the substitute made a positive impression and combined on occasions with Macauley Bonne.

Now Edinburgh must decide whether he plays the pair up front against the Spartans or if he goes with his usual duo in attack for the FA Trophy.

In both of the previous rounds, Harrold and James Alabi have led the line for Orient.

Orient did receive a boost on Friday when they were able to confirm 17-year-old defender Shadrach Ogie had signed a professional contract with the club.

The teenager did initially agree terms on his most recent birthday in August, but the O’s had a long wait to receive international clearance from the Football Association.

Now this has finally arrived, Ogie is able to compete for Orient and he could be part of the squad against Spartans this afternoon.