Team News: Leyton Orient vs Braintree Town

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 April 2019

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Captain Jobi McAnuff is expected to be fit for the final-day encounter with Braintree Town

Jobi McAnuff should be fine to lead Leyton Orient out in their final National League match of the season at home to Braintree Town later today.

The 37-year-old was forced off in the second half of Monday's goalless draw away to Solihull Moors and appeared to complain about his groin at the time.

McAnuff had been sidelined at the beginning of April with the injury, but is expected to recover in time to captain the side this afternoon.

Boss Justin Edinburgh doesn't have any other new fitness concerns to worry about with Myles Judd and Sam Ling (both hamstring) still unavailable.

James Dayton, who suffered a dislocated ankle at Sutton United on April 13, went under the knife this week and can now work towards a return next season.

With no major injury worries, O's head coach will be able to select his best XI and it should be the players which started the 2-0 win over Harrogate Town on Good Friday.

This saw James Brophy line up as a right wing-back while Jordan Maguire-Drew played behind Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma.

Given this system allows Orient to attack in different ways and at the same remain generally solid, it seems Edinburgh will go with the formation again.

O's only need a point to secure the title and promotion, but will be after all three to end the league campaign in style.

Braintree will hope to spoil the party though and despite their recent relegation, they have won their last three games in the division.

