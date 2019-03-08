Team News: Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Sam Ling will miss the home clash, but O’s will hope to welcome back some other first-teamers

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh could have some key personnel available for selection when Harrogate Town visit the capital on Good Friday.

The O's know a victory may put them on the verge of the National League title should other results go their way.

Recently they have had to cope without captain Jobi McAnuff due to a groin injury, but he is back in training now and may feature this afternoon.

Jamie Turley is also available again, following a hamstring issue, and could line up in a right wing-back position for the visit of play-off hopefuls Harrogate.

Sam Ling is the latest player to suffer a hamstring problem and this match will come too soon for the defender.

Elsewhere, James Dayton is out through suspension following his red card at Sutton United last weekend, but he is also on the sidelines with a dislocated ankle and is yet to have surgery.

Alex Lawless, like McAnuff and Turley, is back in training, but can only take part in light training after suffering from concussion earlier this month.

Orient won 3-0 at Harrogate earlier in the campaign and will hope to complete a double over the Yorkshire-based club today.