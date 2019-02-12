Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 February 2019

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jay Simpson set to make second debut for O’s and 100th appearance for the club

Jay Simpson is expected to play some part of Leyton Orient’s National League clash with Maidenhead United this afternoon.

The 30-year-old completed a return to the club on Tuesday, signing a deal until the end of the season.

Simpson was largely a big hit in his previous spell, scoring 36 goals in 99 appearances and should reach a milestone today.

While many will hope to see the former Arsenal trainee included from the off, head coach Justin Edinburgh made decide to select him on the bench first of all.

The last competitive appearance Simpson made was on October 28 for Philadelphia Union in the MLS while he hasn’t started a match for almost five months.

If he does begin among the replacements, it will be another opportunity for Macauley Bonne and Matt Harrold up top.

Elsewhere, Jordan Maguire-Drew should be available after a calf problem and full-back Sam Ling is back in contention now.

It leaves boss Edinburgh with a decision to make over the starting positions on the right side of the team.

Orient will remain without Marvin Ekpiteta (ankle), Josh Coulson, James Dayton and Josh Koroma (all hamstring) though, but the foursome are making good progress from their respective injuries.

